Fitbit Charge 5 just crashed to $99 — that’s the lowest price ever

January sales continue to slice serious money off top tech, and we’re just spotted an epic discount on our pick for the best Fitbit you can buy — this deal is perfect if you’ve set yourself ambitious fitness goals for 2023.

Right now, the Fitbit Charge 5 is on sale for $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $50 discount compared to its full retail price of $149, and the lowest price ever for the fitness tracking device. We last saw this deal during the Black Friday sales weekend.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker. It’s got a built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

We’re huge fans of the Fitbit Charge 5 here at Tom’s Guide. As noted, it currently ranks as our favorite Fitbit fitness tracker, and it earns that accolade for a variety of reasons. It’s got built-in GPS, a bright always-on color touch display, an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA), an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG) and it tracks a new metric called “Daily Readiness Score.”

In our Fitbit Charge 5 review, we labeled the device “a brilliant tracker for most users” and found the addition of a color OLED screen, which is two times brighter than the display on the Fitbit Charge 4 one of the most significant additions. This screen is easy to read even in direct sunlight, and Fitbit has even made the AMOLED display a touchscreen.

The Charge 5 is 10% thinner than its predecessor, which helps to ensure a comfortable fit for most wrists. Inside the box, you’ll find a small and a large band which is especially useful if you’re not sure which size is likely to fit your wrist best.

It should go without saying but it also does the basics very well. You can expect the Charge 5 to track your steps, activities, calories burned, and sleep. It’s water-resistant and can receive notifications from your smartphone. It also connects to the Fitbit app as well which offers some useful social features.

Overall, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a seriously good fitness tracker that will help make achieving your fitness goals, both big and small, a little bit easier. We’ve previously recommended this little gadget at full retail price, so the chance to score one with a 33% discount should not be passed up.

