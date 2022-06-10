Early Prime Day TV deal: LG C1 OLED now $900 off

Are you ready for Prime Day deals? We're tracking the discounts to expect this year, and we recommended the LG C1 OLED as one of the best TVs you can buy. However, you don't need to wait for the big day to take advantage of this stellar deal.

While stocks last, the LG C1 65-inch 4K OLED TV is on sale for just $1,596 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a huge $903 off its usual price and one of the best early Prime Day TV deals available right now. The entire LG C1 OLED line is on sale right now, so you can take your pick of all the sizes.

The LG C1 OLED is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) on the market right now, and if you're a gamer, it's the best. That's why we're keen to shout out about this TV whenever it goes on sale, and we highly recommend picking one up now that it's available for this price.

In our LG C1 OLED review, we gave this TV almost nothing but praise. The LG C1 OLED has gorgeous picture quality, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and support for Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG. The connectivity of this TV is also a huge selling point for gamers, as there are four HDMI 2.1 ports included that'll help you make use of high frame rate gaming and 4K content at 120Hz. Lag time is also miniscule, and LG even included a game optimizer menu. This lets you keep an eye on frame rates and latency, and adjust specific aspects of picture and processing such as black stabilizer, latency, VRR support and HDR settings.

The drawbacks with this TV are pretty minor — the LG WebOS doesn't have the best app selection, but you'll still get the important ones like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBOMax, and even Peloton. Plus, it took a little tinkering with settings for us to make use of this TV's excellent premium audio. But, if you can handle that, everything else about this set is fantastic.

All in all, this is a truly excellent TV, and it's even better now that it's hit this price. However, there are plenty more Prime Day sales to come, so be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals page to get ready for amazing discounts.