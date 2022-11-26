Cyber Monday streaming deals 2022 — save on Disney Plus, HBO Max and more

Cyber Monday streaming deals are offering you the chance to save on a subscription to some of the best streaming services. From Disney Plus to HBO Max now is your chance to boost your streaming portfolio with savings for both new and existing subscribers.

These streaming deals will help you save money beyond the holiday season and into next year as there are discounts on subscriptions that run from just a single month up to a whole year's worth. And now is the ideal time to save as one of these services is about to raise its prices, while another just recently did. So, use these deals to fight back against the hikes, and get discounted prices locked in now.

One of our favorite streaming deals right now is HBO Max for just $1.99 per month (opens in new tab), savings of $8 per month on the ad-supported tier which usually costs $9.99. You can also score Hulu for just $1.99 a month (opens in new tab), and this deal runs for an entire year, saving you $72 total. Even better: you’re not locked in, so you can cancel after a few months once you’ve binged all the movies and TV shows that most appeal to you.

It's not just streaming services that are on sale either some of the best streaming devices have also been discounted for Cyber Monday including devices from Roku and Amazon. Plus, the best Cyber Monday deals are seeing big discounts on 4K TVs and audio equipment.

Best Cyber Monday streaming deals

Cyber Monday streaming service deals

(opens in new tab) HBO Max with ads: was $9.99 now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

This deal for new and eligible subscribers is 80% off HBO Max's ad-supported tier — a perfect way to catch up on stuff you've missed, like House of the Dragon, Succession and the rest of the best HBO Max shows and movies.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: was $7.99 per month now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month, so you'll be saving $6 per month (for up to 12 months) with this offer.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: 50% off OR $10 off + Fire Stick (opens in new tab)

Sling lets you pick your discount. Either save 50% ($20 on Sling Blue or Orange, or $27.50 on Sling Orange & Blue) on your first month, or get $10 off and a free Fire TV Stick.

(opens in new tab) Philo: was $25 now $5 for the first month (opens in new tab)

Yellowstone fans rejoice: Philo's Black Friday deal means you can keep up with season 5 for just $5 for your first month, as new and eligible subscribers save 80%. And after that, it's still $15 cheaper than Sling TV. Use the promo code 'THANKS'

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium: was $4.99 now $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Peacock has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, WWE and more. Use the code SAVEBIG to reap the savings on Peacock. And check out the 7 best movies to watch with Peacock's $1 Black Friday deal (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Prime Video Channels: $1.99 per 2 months (opens in new tab)

Services such as Showtime, Paramount Plus, Starz, AMC Plus and EPIX are now on sale for $1.99 for the first two months!

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: is $79 for 1 year, will be $109 soon (opens in new tab)

Less a new Black Friday deal, and more one of your last chances to get Disney Plus for a cheaper price. Disney Plus' ad-free tier is getting more expensive, with the annual subscription rising to $109 on Dec. 8.

(opens in new tab) Hulu + Disney Plus: was $16/month now $5/month (opens in new tab)

Hulu (ad-supported) and Disney Plus (ad-free) have long been bundled together, but this current deal (while it may be without ESPN Plus) is an all-timer. While signing up for $1.99 per month Hulu, look for the $2.99 per month Disney Plus add-on.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: was $49 per year now $25 per year (opens in new tab)

Mixing live news and sports with originals and recently-released movies such as Top Gun Maverick (Dec. 22) and Smile, Paramount Plus is offering a strong option to cord-cutters with 50% off an annual plan.

Cyber Monday streaming device deals

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV (HD): was $29 now $19 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The best HD streaming device, the Chromecast with Google TV offers an intiutive interface and provides easy access to all of the best streaming services, complete with HDR support. It also offers personal recommendations and lets you find stuff to watch via voice using the Google Assistant button.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV (4K): was $50 now $40 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's enhanced streaming device offers 4K resolution for the latest TVs and is $10 off right now through Amazon. In addition to HDR support for better colors and detail, the Chromecast with Google TV 4K delivers fast streaming performance and lets you control your smart home devices.