Bose Sport Earbuds just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday

Amazon is home to some of the best early Black Friday deals, and right now, they've continued the run-up to Black Friday with some headphones that may grab the interest of fitness fans.

Right now the Bose Sport Earbuds are on sale for $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab), that’s $30 off the previous price of $149. You will need an Amazon Prime membership to score this deal. This is a record-low price for the Bose Sport Earbuds and applies to three different color options. Non-Prime members can still pick up these Earbuds at a reduced $129, the same price as at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

These lightweight earbuds offer the famous Bose sound quality in a compact secure package perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle. With three colours to choose from and a sale price lower than it has ever been, this is a compelling offer.

In our Bose Sport Earbuds review, we said that "Bose’s minimalist aesthetic appeal and warm sound will still find some great value out of these relatively affordable fitness buds" and at this price, they are even better value for money.

While we were disappointed with the battery life of the Bose Sport Earbuds, this will not be a problem for those looking to listen to music or podcasts during a workout. Although sweat and weather-resistant, do not take these earbuds near the pool as they are only IPX4-rated.

The motion sensors on each bud are great for the gym, take an ear out and your music will stop playing, place it back in and it will resume playing automatically. That's not the only thing going for the Bose Sport Earbuds. Bluetooth 5.1 compatibility means that users can expect a steady reliable connection with an impress range of around 35 foot. The built in microphones also performed noticeably better than its predecessor, the Soundsport Free.

A solid choice even at full price, this reduction as part of Amazon's Black Friday offerings makes it even easier for us to recommend the Bose Sport Earbuds. If you want to compare specs with the competition, check out our list of the best workout headphones.

Make sure to keep posted to Tom's Guide for all of the best deals as they appear at Amazon, Best Buy and other leading retailers this Black Friday. And check out our Black Friday deals live blog for the latest savings and lowest ever prices.