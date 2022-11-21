55 best Black Friday Deals under $100

If you're shopping on a budget this holiday season, then our list of the best Black Friday deals under $100 is a good place to start. We've scoured Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other sites to find the best bargains for less than $100 to save you time.

Some of the best deals we're seeing right now include the the Hisense 40" 1080p LCD TV for $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), the Roku Streaming Stick 4K on sale for $24 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), and the Apple AirPods for $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've also found great deals on fitness trackers, TV's and more. We update our hubs daily so you can rest assured the best deals can be scooped up here throughout the Black Friday weekend.

Check out these Black Friday TV deals and our Black Friday iPhone deals (opens in new tab) page, too.

TVs and streaming

(Image credit: Hisense)

• Hisense 40" 1080p LCD TV: was $249 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget smart TV, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. Best Buy has the 40-inch Hisense Vidaa on sale for just $99. We normally wouldn't recommend a 1080p TV, but this is as inexpensive as they get. It features built-in Alexa, DTS Virtual:X, and two HDMI ports. Note: You must log into your My Best Buy account (opens in new tab) to see this price. (It's free to join).

• Insignia 24" F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV: was $169 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

We don't normally recommend 720p TVs — you should get 1080p at a minimum — but if you're looking for a cheap set for your workshop, garage, or some other small space, it doesn't get any cheaper than this. What you're getting is an Amazon Fire TV with a voice remote that will allow you to search for shows using only your voice.

• Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

One of the best streaming sticks, this deal cuts the price nearly in half. We love the cleanliness of Roku's interface, as well as its easy-to-use remote.

• Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: was $73 now $30 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you want to step up a few bucks, the Roku Ultra LT provides even better performance, and its remote comes with a headphone jack — great for late-night streaming when you don't want to disturb people around you.

• Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $65 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Prefer Amazon's streaming platform? This Black Friday deal takes 31% off Amazon's newest streaming stick, which also has Wi-Fi 6 built in for smoother and faster streams, and the Alexa voice remote, so you can search for anything without lifting a finger.

• Amazon Fire TV Cube (1st gen): was $119 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now that it's been succeeded by a newer model, Amazon is heavily discounting its first-generation Fire TV Cube. This device has Alexa built in, and the package has been updated, so that it comes with Amazon's latest Alexa voice remote, as well as an Ethernet adapter and IR extender.

• Apple TV 4K (32GB): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Enjoy one of the best streaming devices out there, with $80 off the normal price. The Apple TV 4K comes with 32GB of storage, and offers support for 4K resolution and HDR at up to 60 fps. That’s on top of the Siri voice remote and an interface that’s second to none.

Headphones and audio

(Image credit: Apple)

• Apple AirPods (2nd gen) w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Apple's classic AirPods are on sale for just $89. Although they're no longer Apple's flagship earbuds, the classic AirPods are still great, offering solid audio quality and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip.

• Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

These wireless Samsung earbuds have standout sound quality and supreme fit comfort for their price range along with a very healthy 8-hour battery life with up to 29 hours more charge stored in the stylish case. This deal is for the white, red, or bronze models.

• JBL Link Music: was $119 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you've never heard of the JBL Link Music speaker, don't worry. We rated it one of the best Google Home speakers (opens in new tab) you can buy. Besides being a smart speaker, it also allows you to wirelessly stream music via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth from your smartphone. Whether you want to listen to your favorite songs on Spotify, YouTube Music, or Apple Music, the JBL Link Music has you covered. You can score one at Walmart now for just $49, which is more than 50% off its regular price.

• Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $68 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) and good sound quality for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is very rare at this price point. They're now at their lowest price ever.

• Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has slashed $60 off the Beats Studio Buds. They're available in multiple colors, including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon just knocked off $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. They are a solid sequel to the first-gen Buds, offering decent active noise cancelation and a comfortable fit. And thanks to the Galaxy Wearable app, they now gain extended functionality. Best Buy also offers the same price (opens in new tab), but you must be a My Best Buy member.

• JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to a new all-time low price in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12-hour battery life. In our JBL Flip 5 review (opens in new tab), we called it one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers around. Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).

• Beats Solo 3: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

These headphones are currently half off for Black Friday, making it a good deal for those who want a little extra thump in their headphones. The Solo 3 have Apple's W1 chip for improved audio, up to 40 hours of listening time, and Fast Fuel, which gives you three hours of juice after just five minutes of charging. This deal covers the black model, but the red ($139) and silver ($124) models are also discounted.

• JBL Go 3: was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

One of our favorite cheap Bluetooth speakers has been slashed $20 at Best Buy. The JBL Go 3 packs solid sound into a very small package. Plus, it's fully waterproof and offers a surprisingly long battery life of around five hours per charge. If you're in need of an affordable and highly portable speaker, the JBL Go 3 is the ideal pick.

• Ultimate Ears Boom 3 (Black/Blue): was $149 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bring the boom with one of the best Bluetooth speakers (opens in new tab), now $50 off its regular price. This waterproof speaker will last for up to 15 hours on a charge, can be paired with up to 150 other speakers, and actually floats, so you can bring it in the pool with out. Note that this deal is only for the black version of the Boom 3 — the blue, red, and purple models are still at $149.

• Bose SoundLink Color II: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our Bose SoundLink Color review (opens in new tab), we found that this little speaker can get up to as loud as 90 decibels with little distortion, and has around an 8-hour battery life. It's IPX4 water-resistant, and can be paired with a second unit to get true stereo sound. It is also available on Best Buy but the Amazon deal makes this even cheaper.

• Bose Frames: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

What if you want to walk around and listen to music, but don't want to wear earbuds? The Bose Frames are the answer. These sunglasses have tiny speakers so you can hear your tunes without blocking out the rest of the world. In our Bose Frames review, we were pleasantly surprised by the audio quality, and at half off their regular price, it's a deal worth checking out.

Fitness

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best fitness tracker (opens in new tab) overall is now on sale at its lowest price ever. The Charge 5 has a color touchscreen and is loaded with great features including built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit (opens in new tab) you can buy out of the company's entire range of trackers.

• Fitbit Versa 2: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

While the Fitbit Versa 2 has since been surpassed by the Fitbit Versa 4 (opens in new tab), it's still a great entry-level smartwatch, especially at this all-time low price. It offers an attractive design that mimics the look of an Apple Watch, a solid battery life, sleep tracking, and customizable training programs (although you will need a Fitbit subscription for that feature). It's not a flagship Fitbit anymore, but it's a great smartwatch for first timers and still offers more than enough useful features to be worth the cost of entry.

• Amazfit GTS 4 Mini: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazit makes a range of inexpensive but good quality fitness trackers and smartwatches. For a sub-$100 smartwatch, the GTS 4 Mini is packed with built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and 120 fitness tracking modes. It also has Alexa built in, so you can use Amazon's assistant from your wrist, it's water resistant to 50 meters, and has a 15-day battery life. Not bad for the price!

• Amazfit Band 7: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a simpler fitness tracker, the Amazfit Band 7 will do the trick for less than $50. While it lacks built-in GPS, it does have Alexa, a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor, and can track up to 120 different activities. It also has a big 1.47-inch AMOLED color display, Alexa, and is water resistant to 50 meters. And, it should last up to 18 days on a charge.

CamelBak M.U.L.E. Mountain Biking Hydration Backpack: was $120 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you do a lot of outdoor exercise, it's important to stay hydrated, and Camelbak's gear is among the best for helping you carry water as you go. The M.U.L.E can hold up to 100 ounces of liquid, has a ventilated harness, sternum and waist belts, and additional areas to store other gear.

Gaiam Yoga Mat: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get one of the best yoga mats (opens in new tab) for 43% off its regular price! We loved the Gaiam's cushiony reversible, nonslip 6-mm mat, which was great not just for yoga, but all sorts of exercises. Gaiam offers it in a huge range of colors and patterns, too.

Appliances

(Image credit: Ninja)

• Ninja Supra Kitchen System: was $199 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Supra Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes. A similar Ninja system costs $199, but this Walmart exclusive is just $99.

• Keurig K-Select: was $139 now $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, the Keurig K-Select is still one of the best Keurig coffee makers (opens in new tab) we've tested. It has a slightly smaller build and features a "strong" button that kicks up the flavor of K-Cups. We also like that it has a quieter warm-up and brew cycle. It includes a 52-ounce water reservoir and it can brew a 12-ounce serving, the largest size for Keurigs on the market today

• Ninja DualBrew 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker will turn your home into a coffee house. It can brew your favorite coffee grounds or Keurig coffee pods. It comes with a 12-cup glass carafe, 60-ounce water reservoir, paper filter kit, and removable brew basket. It's now 50% off and at its lowest price ever.

• Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 4-quart Ninja air fryer isn't the largest, but lets you cook foods quickly. It has four presets — air fry, reheat, roast and dehydrate — has a ceramic-coated nonstick basket, and its temperature can be set from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It's a good entry for those who want to get into air frying.

• Bella Pro Series 8-quart Air Fryer: was $129 now $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Right now you can score a seriously big discount on a Bella Pro Series air fryer at Best Buy. This model sports a roomy 8 quarts capacity which is enough to cook 6.5 pounds of food at once. It also comes with a digital touchscreen display and buttons for specific presets. It can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees thanks to its 1700W of power.

• Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $109 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This coffee maker is ideal for creating the perfect brew for any occasion. It's versatile and is able to make use of both K-Cup pods and ground coffee, it can brew in a variety of sizes and is now on sale at Walmart.

• Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner: was $129 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're entertaining lots of guests, you want to make sure your carpets and upholstery are clean. The Hoover's lightweight design makes it easy to move around the home, while the powerful suction will easily lift and remove stubborn stains in less time — including pet messes. It also comes with a 14-foot cord so you can reach those high or awkward corners, from sofas to stairs. If you want hygienic and spotless carpets all year round, this is a great deal to snap up.

• iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best robot vacuum (opens in new tab) if you're on a budget is dirt-cheap right now. Despite its low price, we found the iLife V3s Pro to be excellent at picking up all sorts of debris (just check our iLife V3s Pro review (opens in new tab) for the full results). While this isn't a smart robot vacuum — it bounces around your room until the job is done — it's a great option if you're looking for a budget model. We've seen this deal as low as $77, but $99 ain't bad, either.

• Anova Precision cooker: was $149 now $95@ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sous vide is a method of cooking food that's sealed in a bag and immersed in a hot water bath for extended periods of time. It results in meats that are juicy, flavorful, and tender, and frees up your oven and stove for other items. The Anova Precision cooker is one of the best sous vide machines, and this Bluetooth model, which you can control from your phone, is $50 off.

Gaming

(Image credit: Razer)

• Razer Kraken V3 Gaming Headset: was $99 now $76 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. In our Razer Kraken V3 Pro review (opens in new tab), we loved its audio quality and robust customization options, but didn't like its haptics so much. This sale is for the wired version; the wireless model costs $161.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Experience the entire Skywalker Saga in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Explore dozens of planets, and unlock hundreds of playable characters from across all nine movies. This is an essential title for Star Wars fan, and is currently $23 off in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

Dying Light 2: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Dying Light 2 offers a vast open world full of possibilities, not to mention crawling with the undead. Traverse the city using parkour abilities and slay zombies with brutal first-person combat. You'll likely come for the pulpy-action initially but stay for the surprisingly effective story with a choice-driven narrative.

Bayonetta 3: was $59 now $50 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

A drop of $9 isn't a huge discount, but we'll take what we can get from one of the best Switch games around. In our Bayonetta 3 review, we loved the gameplay and the character customization. If anything, it's held back by the aging Nintendo Switch hardware, but if you can look past the occasional performance issues, this is a great title.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P: was $149 now $89 @ SteelSeries (opens in new tab)

The SteelSeries Arctic 7P is a very versatile gaming headset. It combines comfort with strong audio quality. Plus, it's compatible with just about every system out there and can be easily connected via its USB-C Wireless dongle. There's also a USB-A adapter and optional 3.5mm cord as well.

Smart home

(Image credit: Future)

• Google Nest Mini: was $49 now $19 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

It's a predictable deal, but nevertheless — this is still a great stocking stuffer. Right now Walmart is practically giving away the Google Nest Mini (opens in new tab). At less than $20, it's one of the best deals on one of the best smart speakers (opens in new tab) we've seen yet. The Nest Mini is powered by Google Assistant, which makes it easy to control connected smart home devices, such as smart lights, locks, and more. Despite its size, the Nest Mini puts out pretty good audio for small spaces, and we like its low-profile design. This deal covers all four colors of the Nest Mini — so you're not limited in your choices.

• Echo Dot (3rd Generation): was $39 now $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is one of our favorite smart speakers; its low profile makes it great for rooms where you want a smart speaker, but don't want to see it. Currently, you can get it for $11 when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited; the first month is free, but it auto-renews for $8.99/month, so be sure to unsubscribe if you don't want to keep paying for the service.

• Ring Video Doorbell Pro (1st gen): was $169 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ring Video Doorbell is $70 off right now at Best Buy, and we like this model because it offers sharp 1080p video quality and extra customization for motion alerts. There's also useful community features built in. Other highlights include dual-band Wi-Fi support, color night vision and Alexa Greetings for answering the door when you're busy.

• TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug: was $17 now $9 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This smart plug from TP-Link is one of the best smart plugs (opens in new tab) for its small size and great app, which lets you schedule when the connected devices turn on and off and link it to smart assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. It's one of the cheapest ways to make any appliance "smart."

Ring Video Doorbell (2020): was $99 now $59 @Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) has a 1080p HD video with improved motion detection and night vision, and is one of only a few Ring video doorbells to feature package detection. The doorbell is super easy to install, and can be either powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or existing doorbell wires. You can get real-time notifications via the Ring App, or subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan for even more handy features from your Ring Video Doorbell.

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5: was $184 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal gives you the Ring Video Doorbell, and essentially gives you the Echo Show 5 for free; with it, you can view a live feed from the doorbell so you can see who's at the door without opening up the Ring app on your phone. Plus, the Echo Show 5 can play videos and other content.

Meta Portal Go: was $199 now $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Meta (originally known as Facebook) has its own line of smart displays; regardless of what you think of the company, this 10-inch smart display is surprisingly versatile, letting you chat with others via Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Zoom, and other messaging apps. Its camera can automatically track and zoom in on you, keeping you in the center of the frame. It also has Alexa built in, along with a plethora of other features.

Computing

(Image credit: HP)

• HP Chromebook: was $98 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

There are a lot of budget-friendly laptops and Chromebooks on sale at Walmart right now. If you're looking for the utmost cheapest one around, the HP 11-inch Chromebook is on sale for $79. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Keep in mind that those specs are probably fine for young kids (or light Web-based surfing), but it might be a tad underpowered for any sort of hardcore multitasking. In other words, this is good for kids or as a coffee table laptop used for internet browsing.

• Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review (opens in new tab), we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. You're not getting the snappiest performance in terms of horsepower, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

Samsung T7 1TB Portable External Solid State Drive: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Take your storage to go with this 1TB external SSD from Samsung, now $40 off for Black Friday. It has a USB 3.2 port, and is capable of read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively. It has an aluminum body that Samsung says will protect it from drops of up to 6 feet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a tablet for your kid that's not made by Apple or Amazon, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one to consider. Based on our Galaxy Tab A7 Life review (opens in new tab), this tablet isn't a superstar, but has full access to the Google Play store, and performs well for the price — especially now that it's $60 off.

Bedding

(Image credit: Nectar)

• Nectar Mattress Protector: was $99 now $66 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

If you don't need a new mattress, the Nectar Mattress Protector is an excellent way to keep your current mattress feeling like new. It creates a waterproof barrier that protects your bed from spills, allergens, and dirt. It's machine washable and breathable so you're cool in the summer and warm in the colder months.

• Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $124 now $84 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is the best weighted blanket (opens in new tab) you can buy. Even better, it's now at its lowest price ever. We love its hypoallergenic construction and breathable cover. Plus, it's super soft and can be machine washed on a gentle cycle. Multiple patterns and weights are on sale. Heads up: it was $55 during Prime Day and we expect it'll drop to that price again this month.

• Nectar Weighted Blanket: was $149 now $100 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Rarely on sale, the Nectar Weighted Blanket offers either 15 or 20 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection. This is one of the best mattress sales we've seen on a weighted blanket.