Best Roku Prime Day deals — save big on Roku sticks, soundbars and TVs

If you're hunting for the best Prime Day deals on Roku devices, you've come to the right place. Especially since you don't necessarily need to go to Amazon to get the best price. Lucky for you, we're tracking all of the best Prime Day Roku deals — from super-affordable streaming devices to brilliant QLED Roku 4K TVs. You can even get Roku's soundbar on sale for a limited time.

The best Roku Prime Day deal we're seeing so far discounts the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's currently our top choice for the best streaming device out there and right now you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K on sale for $37 at Best Buy. And if you're looking for a new TV, there's a great deal on the Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV, too. We called it an outstanding value in our review and right now you can get the Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV on sale for $399 at Best Buy.

Make sure to check out all the best Prime day Roku deals below. And if you're looking for sales on all other tech and produc you plan to purchase, make sure to check out our guide to all the top Prime Day deals.

Best Prime Day Roku deals today

Best Prime Day Roku device deals

Roku Express: was $29 now $21 @ Best Buy

Got an older TV in need of an upgrade? Then the Roku Express may be the streaming device for you. In our Roku Express 2022 review, this affordable streaming device impressed us with its fast app download and load times. But we only recommend this if you have a TV with 1080p resolution — the Express won't stream in 4K.

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy

If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. We still prefer the Streaming Stick 4K for just $8 more, but in our Roku Express 4K Plus review we still gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it overall impressive.



If you want an upgrade, you can also snag the Roku Express 4K w/ Voice Remote Pro (was $58 now $49 @ Amazon) for a limited time. This gives your remote a programmable button upgrade over the standard Voice Remote.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $37 @ Best Buy

If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire Sticks due to its simpler user experience.

Best Prime Day Roku soundbar deals

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Roku Streambar is great if you want a compact audio solution for your TV that also gives you access to Roku's smart TV user interface. While $99 isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen for it, the price is still right if you're looking for a good soundbar without breaking the bank.

Best Prime Day Roku TV deals

Roku Select Series HD Roku TV: starting at $99 @ Best Buy

The Select Series is one of two TV product lines made by Roku, and if you're looking for a dirt cheap TV you could do worse. Starting at $99 for the 24-inch model, the Select Series HD isn't going to blow you away with its resolution. It tops out at 720p unless you get the 40-inch Full HD model, and personally, I'd spend a bit more to get a 4K TV. But you do get Roku's smart TV platform at a bargain price, so if that's all you need then this is the deal for you.

Roku Select Series 4K Roku TV: starting at $229 @ Best Buy

The Roku Select Series 4K models are a bit of an upgrade over their HD counterparts. The 4K models feature HDR 10 Plus/HLG HDR support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and you get four HDMI ports. Starting at just $229 for the 43-inch model, this may be one of the better 4K TVs you can get for its price.