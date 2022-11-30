Best Nintendo Switch deals for holiday 2022

Nintendo Switch deals are popular all year long, but the demand for Switch consoles, games and accessories always increases during the holiday season. That’s because even more than five years on from release, the Nintendo Switch remains a holiday gifting favorite.

This year isn’t expected to be any different, and during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday long weekend Nintendo Switch deals were in huge demand. Those retail events may have been and gone, but there are still plenty of Nintendo Switch deals available right now.

Unfortunately, the console itself is rarely discounted. And Nintendo continues to be frustratingly firm with the price of its flagship hardware. But you can sometimes get a Switch unit bundled with a free game, and we are seeing a small (but worthwhile) discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

Thankfully, it’s better news for current Switch owners as retailers are slashing the price of some of the best Nintendo Switch games and some vital accessories as well. Now is the ideal time to get your console fully kitted out with everything you need for the complete Switch gaming experience.

Read on for our picks of the best Nintendo Switch holiday deals you can get right now. And be sure to check back as we’ll be updating this page over the coming weeks as deals are switched around and fresh offers appear across retailers.

Nintendo Switch console deals

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: for $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch for new owners. This mild upgrade includes a 7-inch OLED screen, improved speakers, more storage space, a larger kickstand and an Ethernet port on the dock. While the performance and game library are exactly the same as the base Switch, the bigger, more colorful screen makes a difference, as does the more stable kickstand. It's not on sale, but Amazon has stock at list price.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch w/Mario Kart 8: $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nintendo Switch has been a fan-favorite console ever since it debuted five years ago. This handheld hybrid offers two ways to play: either in handheld mode with a discrete six-inch, 720p screen, or hooked up to a TV. The Switch's portability and versatility speak for themselves, although the components are now a little dated. This bundle comes with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch online

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you have no interest in hooking your Switch up to a TV, then consider the Nintendo Switch Lite instead. This handheld device is $100 cheaper than the base Switch, and has built-in Joy-Con controllers rather than detachable ones. There's also no way to connect it to a TV. Apart from that, though, it's still a Switch console, with access to the exact same game library.

Nintendo Switch game deals

(opens in new tab) Mario Strikers Battle League: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've got World Cup fever, why not play some soccer on your Nintendo Switch? Sure, you could play regular football, but why not play Mario Strikers Battle League instead. This over-the-top twist on the sport sees Mario and pals take to the field to compete for glory. Plus, you can create your own team online and take on the world.

(opens in new tab) Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Crash Bandicoot's latest adventure sees the whacky marsupial run, dash and spin through time from prehistoric jungles to futuristic spaceships. And he's brought some friends along for the ride. Play as multiple characters with unique abilities including Dr. Neo Cortex and Dingodile. This is Crash's biggest game yet, but it still keeps the spirit of the original PS1 trilogy intact.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of those "exactly what it says on the tin" games. You'll play through all nine films in the mainline Star Wars series, but in charming Lego form. With kid-friendly controls and a gentle difficulty curve, this is a great one for children and parents to play together.

(opens in new tab) Bayonetta 3: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the most delightful and bizarre games on the Switch, Bayonetta 3 definitely skews a bit older than standard Nintendo fare. In this innovative sequel, you'll take control of the sassy witch Bayonetta as she punches, kicks, shoots and sashays her way through 14 chapters of balletic battles against a variety of eldritch foes.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $29 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The best Nintendo Switch game by far, even after all these years, and it's now just $29 at Walmart. Step into the boots of Link, because Hyrule needs saving once again. Ganon has done untold damage, and it's up to you to explore the open world and end the threat once and for all. Buy it now and you should have time to finish the story before the sequel arrives next year.

(opens in new tab) Luigi's Mansion: was $59 now $41 @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Luigi may be a little more quick to scare than his brother, but that doesn't stop him having a successful career as a ghost hunter. Luigi's Mansion 3 sees the tallest Mario brother set off to save Mario and friends, catching ghosts and solving puzzles in the process — aided by the all-new Poltergust G-00 and his all-green doppelganger Gooigi.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Digital): was $59 now $41 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Enjoy two Mario adventures in one with the full Super Mario 3D World game bundled together with the all-new Bowser's Fury experience. Always a multiplayer hit online or locally, this is a platforming classic, and Bowser's Fury ramps things up to a whole new level with some tricky platforming sections and a small open world to explore.

Nintendo Switch accessories deals

(opens in new tab) Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Game Traveler provides simple, no-nonsense Nintendo Switch cases, and nothing is simpler or more no-nonsense than the standard black model. This low-key Switch case can store a console and up to eight games. If you buy a Switch, you'll probably want to take it with you, so a case is a necessity.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128GB microSD: was $34 now $18 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nintendo Switch can store games and images on microSD storage, so it pays to pick up an extra card. The SanDisk 128 GB microSD card is exactly what it sounds like, although this particular model has a charming Nintendo Switch design.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're new to the world of gaming headsets, you can't go wrong with the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core. This inexpensive headset provides robust stereo sound and a clear boom mic, making it suitable for both single-player adventures and multiplayer competitions. It's an easy recommendation at less than $20.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Razer Barracuda X is a lightweight, wireless headset that connects to your Switch using a USB-C dongle in handheld mode or via a USB-A adapter when docked. However, it also works with PC, PlayStation or Android if you game on multiple systems.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller: was $59 now $41 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is great but PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controller adds two programmable back buttons to the mix. Its rechargeable battery can last for up to 30 hours and it supports motion controls. However, it doesn't have rumble and it can't read amiibo.