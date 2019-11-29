The best iPhone Black Friday deals now: iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and more

iPhone Black Friday deals are now live, and that's good news if you're in the market for a new handset.

While Apple consistently makes the best smartphones around, it prices those phones accordingly. Even with the price dropping on the entry level iPhone this year — the iPhone 11 costs $699 instead of the $749 Apple charged for its predecessor — you still have to part with a serious chunk of change to get Apple's best phones. Take advantage of iPhone Black Friday deals and you can save big on what's normally a pricey device.

For example, Verizon is offering up to $800 in incentives for the iPhone 11, which includes $400 off for trade-in AND a $400 gift card.

Here's our roundup of the best iPhone Black Friday deals, which we will be updating throughout the holidays.

The best iPhone deals right now

iPhone 11: Up to $800 in credits w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon has the iPhone 11 for $699. Switch to a Verizon Unlimited plan and use coupon "BLACKFRIDAY" to get a $400 prepaid MasterCard. Even better, if you trade-in an eligible phone, you'll get up to a $400 credit (for new lines) or a $300 credit (for upgrades). View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: was $999 now $499 @ Best Buy

You'll need to trade in an eligible model and activate your new iPhone with either AT&T or Verizon. But if you meet those conditions, Best Buy will knock off up to $500 from the iPhone 11 Pro's price, essentially letting you get that phone for half off. You'll find the same deal on the iPhone 11, too.View Deal

Free iPhone 11 @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering to cover the cost of the $699 iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data and trade in your current iPhone. (You'll need an iPhone 7 or later; the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus will get you a $500 discount on trade in.) You'll receive credit for the iPhone 11 spread out over 24 months. If you'd prefer an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, T-Mobile will give you $700 in credit.

View Deal

iPhone BOGO Sale: Get a free iPhone @ Verizon

Buy an iPhone at Verizon — an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, or XS Max — and Verizon will give you a $700 credit over 24 months toward a free iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data on an unlimited plan.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: Save $700 @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits spread out over 30 months when you buy an iPhone 11 Pro and trade in a qualifying phone. You're required to bring over your current phone number and open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also eligible for $700 in savings.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: Receive $300 eGift card @ Walmart

If you upgrade to an iPhone 11 Pro on AT&T or Verizon, Walmart is offering a $300 eGift card upon activation.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Receive $300 eGift card @ Walmart

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the priciest iPhone you can buy, but Walmart's $300 gift card makes the high cost easier to swallow.View Deal

Free iPhone 11 @ Sprint

Sprint will cover the cost of an iPhone 11 when you sign an 18-month Sprint Flex lease and trade-in an eligible phone. You also need to open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. You'll be credited for the iPhone 11 over 18 months.

View Deal

iPhone 11 BOGO sale @ Target

Buy an iPhone 11 at Target, and you'll get up to a $700 credit on a second device. This iPhone Black Friday BOGO offer with $700 credit also applies to the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. You'll need to activate at least one new line of data to qualify.View Deal

iPhone 6s: was $299 now $99 @ Walmart

The iPhone 6s might be more than a few generations old at this point, but it's still a great handset for kids, or an individual who doesn't do a whole lot with their phone. This 32GB model is tied to Straight Talk's discount wireless service, though, so you can't take it to any carrier.View Deal

Free iPhone XR @ AT&T

You don't need to trade in a current phone to get this $599 iPhone Black Friday deal. Instead, all AT&T requires is that you buy the iPhone XR on a qualifying installment with unlimited data. You'll receive credits for the phone spread out over 30 months.View Deal

iPhone XR: Was $599 now $498 (Renewed) @ Amazon

Apple already dropped the price on the iPhone XR when the iPhone debuted. But if you don't mind opting for a refurbished phone, you can save more than $100 buying a renewed unlocked iPhone XR at Amazon in this iPhone Black Friday deal.

View Deal

Free iPhone 8 @ T-Mobile

This iPhone Black Friday deal is ideal if you've been holding onto an older iPhone like the iPhone SE, iPhone 5 or 5s or any iPhone 6 or 6s model. Trade that phone in at T-Mobile and you can get up to a $450 credit to apply to an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.View Deal

Black Friday iPhone 11 deals

Black Friday iPhone XR deals

The iPhone XR debuted in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS and XS Max, but it's the only phone in that trio still available from Apple. (You can find the iPhone XS and XS Max at carriers and retailers.) Though it's a year older, the iPhone XR is still a good phone, as the A12 Bionic chip inside outpaces even newer Android devices. You will have to make do with just a single rear camera lens, but the iPhone XR's camera is pretty capable.

Your best bet for a good black Friday deal on the iPhone XR is to turn to either a wireless carrier or retailer who will offer a discount on its $599 price. Buying a used model will also help you save money.

Black Friday iPhone 8 deals

This is currently the cheapest iPhone Apple still offers and, as a result, the most likely to see discounts around Black Friday. Currently, the iPhone 8 sells for $449 at Apple while the larger iPhone 8 Plus is available for $549.