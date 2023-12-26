Best after Christmas sales and deals 2023 — Apple Watch, OLED TVs, headphones and more

The holiday rush is over and soon we'll be welcoming the new year. While it may feel like things are slowing down, retailers are still in a frenzy with after Christmas sales designed to clear out inventory.

Every year, major retailers from Amazon to Walmart offer end-of-year sales on everything from MacBooks to fitness trackers. These after Christmas sales are an excellent opportunity to score the gift you wanted at a fraction of its price. They're also a great time to make use of that stack of gift cards you received.

Like all major retail holidays, after Christmas sales aren't a one-day event. Many of these deals will last for the next few days. I've been covering retail holidays for 16 years. Below, I'm rounding up the best after Christmas sales you can get on devices the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. Current sales include up to $400 off select Apple gear, smart TVs from $64, and up to 50% off select kitchen appliances.

Best after Christmas sales

Top 5 deals

Patagonia sale: deals from $7 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $7 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice! Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its after Christmas sales event. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: 60% off select styles @ Crocs.com

Adidas sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of after Christmas deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $9 @ Adidas

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Some models are showing up for $349 at Amazon, so be sure to click around to find the best price if you don't see the $329 listing.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy

Nectar: was $699 now $359 @ Nectar

Flash sale! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's latest sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy this month. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $239 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

If you want to upgrade from 43-inches, but don't have the room for a massive TV, this 50-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Mattresses

Siena Mattress: was $499 now $199 @ Siena

The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. As part of its mattress sale — Siena is offering the twin for $199 (was $499), whereas the queen is $399 (was $699). You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns.

Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter: was $279 now $237 @ Brooklinen

The Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter is the best comforter we tested this year. It has a 400-thread count with 100% cotton sateen sheen, so you can enjoy a super-soft and cozy feel. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. The only downside is that it's dry or spot clean only. Otherwise, this is our top pick and editor-recommended.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $449 @ DreamCloud

Save 40%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $529 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix

Save 25% + free pillows! As part of its Cyber Monday deals — Helix is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "YEAREND25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $1,030 (was $1,332). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress: was $1,349 now $799 @ Nectar

I've been sleeping on this bed since April and I can't recommend it enough. Nectar's 2023 mid-tier hybrid bed uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In my Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, I said it offers the cradling sensation you expect from memory foam mattresses without that sinking sensation some memory foam mattresses suffer from. I weigh 240 lbs. and this mattress supports every inch of my body when I'm laying down. Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty. After discount, the twin costs $799 (was $1,349), whereas the queen costs $1,098 (was $1,799).

Apple

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. Note it was $479 during the flash sale, but it's still a solid deal at $499.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Price match: $39 @ Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, FC24, Crash Bandicoot 4, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Target

PS5 games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Target

50% off! As part of its post Christmas sale, Target has select PS5 games and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes titles such as Madden 24, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and more.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Amazon (check stock)

Amazon is currently sold out of the PlayStation Portal. There are several third-party listings but these are demanding as much as $389 for a "Like New" condition unit. We recommend waiting for a restock rather than overpaying for a device. Amazon may restock shortly so be sure to keep an eye on its listing page for now.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the console standalone right now. Price check: $299 @ Walmart | $299 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $349 @ Walmart

Appliances

Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $79 now $44 @ Target

The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.

Price check: $44 @ Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review we said it's easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

Price check: $59 @ Amazon

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum is even cheaper thanks to a Cyber Monday deal at Amazon that drops the iLife V3s Pro's cost to less than $100. This model stands out for its excellent performance on hardwood floors and its ability to clean up pet hair.

Chefman Turbofry Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $113 @ Walmart

The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer is has two 4.5 quart non-stick baskets that let you cook double the dishes to crispy perfection. Its temperature can be adjusted from 200F to 400F and an LED reminder tells you exactly when it's time to give your food a shake to ensure even cooking. Plus, its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Price check: $113 @ Amazon