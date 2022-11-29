Apple Watch 7 just dropped $169 in late Cyber Monday deal

The Cyber Monday deals are technically over for another year, but this doesn’t mean the sales have stopped, as companies still slash prices ahead of the holidays. And this is one discount you don't want to miss.

If you’re still keeping an eye out for one of the best Apple Watches to shop we’ve got good news — the Apple Watch Series 7 just dropped to $339 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is $160 off and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the watch drop to over the Black Friday weekend, and is a fantastic price for a good Apple Watch.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (GPS + Cellular): was $499 now $339 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the Apple Watch 7 (opens in new tab) is still a solid smartwatch. It features a bright display, IPX6 certification, and up to 33% faster charging than its predecessor. Right now the 41mm green edition is $339 and the red version is $329.

There’s not an awful lot of difference between the Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 8 — the newer Apple Watch has two features the Series 7 doesn’t: a skin temperature sensor and crash detection. The skin temperature sensor in the Apple Watch 8 is being promoted as a tool for cycle and fertility tracking. And as for crash detection, the Apple Watch Series 8 features two new motion sensors inside, along with updated gyroscopes and accelerometers. These together can sample motion 4x faster than before, so the watch will be able to detect a crash precisely as it happens.

Otherwise, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 are very similar. They are both rated with 18 hours of battery life with regular fitness tracking, sleep-tracking and the always-on-display enabled. Plus, the experience itself will be very similar on the two watches as both run watchOS 9, which includes all of Apple’s new running features, added sleep-tracking metrics, the Medications app for keeping tabs on different prescriptions or pills, an AFib history tool and more.

(Image credit: Future)

Design-wise, the two watches are nearly identical — during testing, I’d have to keep checking the back to see which watch was which. If you’re not looking to spend full price on an Apple Watch Series 8 , this is probably the best Apple Watch deal out there today.

Not for you? Check out the other Cyber Monday deals still going strong, or take a look at the best Apple Watches worth shopping.