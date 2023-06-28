Amazon’s latest Echo Buds crash to $35 ahead of Prime Day — the lowest price ever

Early Prime Day deals are rolling out now, and some of the biggest savings are on Amazon’s own products. Case in point, the latest model of the Echo Buds have just crashed to a new lowest price ever.

Right now, the Echo Buds (2023) are on sale for $34 at Amazon . That’s a saving of 30% compared to their full retail price of $49, and a new all-time low price for the recently released wireless earbuds. You will need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to claim this deal.

Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Buds have dropped to a new lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day 2023. These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones, and an semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to five hours battery, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls.

Designed to be a cheaper alternative to Apple’s popular AirPods, the Amazon Echo Buds are true wireless earbuds that the retailer claims offer a “rich, balanced sound” thanks to the in-built 12mm drivers. Plus, they pack two microphones and a voice detection accelerometer alongside full Amazon Alexa support for switching playlists, lining up podcasts and setting reminders. Alternatively, they also work with Siri and Google Assistant, if you prefer those AI assistants instead.

The all-new Echo Buds feature a semi-in-ear design that helps to reduce outside noise. The buds are also lightweight and sweat resistant, coming packaged with pre-installed silicone earbud covers to help optimize their fit. In terms of battery life, you can expect up to five hours of music, which can be extended up to 20 hours with the included charging case. If you need juice in a pinch, a quick 15-minute charge will give you up to two hours of playback.

These might not make our list of the best AirPods alternatives, but they’re a decent pick if you’re looking for wireless earbuds on a tight budget. However, you should note, these 2023 release Echo Buds don’t include Active Noise Cancellation, that’s a feature reserved for the Echo Buds 2nd gen which are also on sale for $64 at Amazon . That’s a nearly 50% discount compared to their full retail price of $199, this deal is also exclusively for Prime members.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is rapidly approaching, with the retailer’s annual sales event scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 11. Be sure to stick with Tom’s Guide for comprehensive coverage throughout the sales extravaganza. We’re here to ensure you don’t miss an all-time low price or an epic discount on a best-selling product.