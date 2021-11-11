Amazon has a ton of Instant Pot Black Friday deals — including this 10-in-1 cooker for $69

The Black Friday deals are already underway, and Amazon is mixing things up with hot one-day sales. Today's lineup features an array of products from Instant Pot.

Yes, today only, Amazon has a bunch of different Instant Pot deals on sale. The big savings include the Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Slow Cooker on sale for $69.95, which is $60 off, and the Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer and Convection on sale for $199, which is $100 off.

Below are all the Instant Pot deals Amazon has on deck. It includes a blender, a sous vide and pressure cooker.

Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker: was $129 now $69.95 @ Amazon Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker: was $129 now $69.95 @ Amazon

This 6-quart slow cooker can roast, stew, bake, steam and sear. There's also a 24-hour delay start, so you can set food before you leave for work and come home to a cooked meal. $69 is a great price, saving you $60.



Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was $199 now $118 @ Amazon Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was $199 now $118 @ Amazon

This is easily one of the most popular Instant Pot-branded items on sale today. Not only can this 8-quart device cook, it can air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, slow cook, make yogurt and more. This is a historic low price for this item.

Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer: was $99 now $63 @ Amazon Instant Vortex Plus 4 Quart Air Fryer: was $99 now $63 @ Amazon

Here's a super popular Air Fryer currently on sale at Amazon. Its 4-quart capacity can easily full it with fries, wings and whatever else. It can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate and bake. This is a historic low price for this item.

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven: was $159 now $111 @ Amazon Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven: was $159 now $111 @ Amazon

The Instant Vortex Pro is the big brother to the Vortex Plus. With a 10-quart capacity, it can rotisserie, air fry, bake, broil, dehydrate and roast. This is not the lowest price we've seen, but it's still a great discount.

Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

This 6-quart electric pressure cooker is an excellent kitchen appliance. It can sustain 15 PSI of pressure, good enough for canning. This is a good price but last December it got as low as $79.

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Instant Omni Pro is a premium convection oven. It can air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, rotisserie, slow cook and more. At $100 off, this is a historic low price for the Omni Pro.

Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Sous Vide immersion circulators have become popular for their ability to precisely hold temperature. It's commonly used in top restaurants. Sous Vides can go for a lot more, so $79 is a pretty good deal and the lowest price yet.

Instant Blend Ace Cold and Hot Blender: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon Instant Blend Ace Cold and Hot Blender: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

This Instant Pot blender is jam packed with features. Not only can it make smoothies, puree and crush ice, it can also heat up and make soups. It's 1.6L volume is a solid amount for making good quantities of milkshakes. This is the lowest price ever for this item.

Instant Precision Dutch Oven: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon Instant Precision Dutch Oven: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

Here's a new product from Instant Pot. An electric Dutch Oven. Braise, slow cook, sear and warm in this somewhat unusual kitchen device. So far there's only one review on Amazon, but it is five stars.

Note that this deal is for today only. Even then, the prices on tap are some of the lowest on Amazon ever. This goes for the Instant Pot Duo, Vortex Plus and Instant Omni. Other products have seen lower prices, like the Instant Pod Max 6.

So, definitely jump on these deals now. It might be a good while before prices get this low again.