Quick! Save 30% on the Helix Kids mattress in best ever flash sale

The Helix Kids mattress has dropped by 30% in its best ever flash sale. Right now, you can buy a twin size kids’ mattress for just $524.16 at Helix Sleep , which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model. Plus, mattress purchase also qualifies you to two free pillows worth $150, boosting savings further.

Like many of the best mattresses for adults, the Helix Kids Mattress is crafted from coils and foams to deliver age appropriate comfort that adapts and supports our children’s growing frames. Its flippable design means that one side of the mattress has a firmer sleep surface, which is aimed at supporting three to seven year olds. The other side of the mattress offers a slightly softer sleep surface, which is designed to gently cradle and support children aged eight to twelve.

Savings of 20% are pretty standard on this mattress from Helix, but a 30% off deal is unprecedented. Shipping is free and fast, you’ll have a 100 night sleep trial, plus a 10 year warranty. Let’s take a closer look.