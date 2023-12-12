Quick! Save 30% on the Helix Kids mattress in best ever flash sale

The Helix Kids mattress has dropped by 30% in its best ever flash sale. Right now, you can buy a twin size kids’ mattress for just $524.16 at Helix Sleep, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model. Plus, mattress purchase also qualifies you to two free pillows worth $150, boosting savings further.
Like many of the best mattresses for adults, the Helix Kids Mattress is crafted from coils and foams to deliver age appropriate comfort that adapts and supports our children’s growing frames. Its flippable design means that one side of the mattress has a firmer sleep surface, which is aimed at supporting three to seven year olds. The other side of the mattress offers a slightly softer sleep surface, which is designed to gently cradle and support children aged eight to twelve.
Savings of 20% are pretty standard on this mattress from Helix, but a 30% off deal is unprecedented. Shipping is free and fast, you’ll have a 100 night sleep trial, plus a 10 year warranty. Let’s take a closer look.
Helix Kids Mattress
Was: From $748.80
Now: From $524.16 at Helix Sleep
Saving: Up to $239.70
Summary: The Helix Kids Mattress is a great option for children who have graduated from their crib and require a mattress that will meet their sleep needs for the foreseeable future. Thanks to its flippable design, this mattress will offer support and comfort to your child’s developing frame from age three through to twelve. The firmer side of the mattress is aimed at supporting children up to the age of seven, while the softer side is aimed at supporting children aged eight through to twelve. Parents will also appreciate the mattress’ naturally hypoallergenic, breathable cover (which is great for little ones with allergies), as well as being stain and water resistant, which will help protect your new mattress from any little accidents. Odor-fighting antimicrobial tech helps banish any odor-causing bacteria, but you might want to invest in a decent waterproof mattress protector to help keep your child’s mattress fresher for longer.
Price History: We tend to see savings in the region of 20% on the Helix Kids Mattress, but savings of 30% is the best price we’ve seen on this model, making now an excellent time to buy. Just use the code KIDS30 at the checkout. But you'll have to be quick, we can’t imagine this sale will linger for long.
Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping