7 laptop deals to shop today —$800 off Asus, Apple, HP

Whether you're buying a new laptop for work or for the upcoming school semester, January is are solid month for laptop deals. Retailers from Best Buy to Target are discounting some of the best laptops we've reviewed.

Below I'm rounding up this week's best laptop deals. These are discounts on systems we've tested, recommend, or personally own. There are deals for all budgets and all types of use, from school to gaming. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best January sales).

Laptop deals — best sales now

Gateway 15" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $599 now $539 @ Walmart

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a budget machine packed with mainstream specs. For $539, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Budget laptops usually skimp on RAM or CPU power, but this machine is more than suitable for everything from homework to light gaming.

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and for streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP Envy 2-in-1: was $1,049 now $699 @ Best Buy

The HP Envy is a versatile everyday machine. It sports a 15.6-inch 1080p touch screen display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. You can flip the screen 360 degrees to convert the laptop to tablet mode. If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can get it for $649. (Sign up at Best Buy).

Price check: refurb $579 @ Amazon

Galaxy Book 3 360: was $1,549 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a capable 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a commanding price tag. However, this deal knocks it down to a more affordable price point. The config on sale comes with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display, Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This 2-in-1 is S Pen compatible. (Pen not included).

Price check: $1,249 @ Samsung

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design. Note that Amazon offers the same price, but only in one color and it won't ship in time for Christmas.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,199 @ B&H Photo

Asus ROG Flow Z13: was $1,899 now $1,099 @ Target

$800 off! The Asus ROG Flow Z13 combines the best of a gaming laptop and a tablet-style device. It's idea for gaming on the go and packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 120Hz touchscreen LCD, Core i9-12900H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It won't break any speed record when gaming, but its 2.6-pound weight makes it perfect for on the go gaming. Note: Best Buy has a similar model with an RTX 4050 GPU on sale at a higher price.

Price check: $1,684 @ Best Buy