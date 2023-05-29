7 best Memorial Day TV sales this Monday

Memorial Day is an excellent time to buy a new TV. Retailers from Amazon to Walmart are offering steep discounts on 4K TVs, OLED TVs, and QLED TVs.

Some TVs are currently at their lowest price ever. Other TVs have been cheaper earlier in the year, but still offer a good value. I've been covering TV deals for over a decade now and while Memorial Day TV sales don't offer the lowest TV prices of the year — that would be Cyber Monday — it's still a great time to buy a new TV with prices that are cheaper than your everyday sale prices.

As someone who just bought a new TV a few months ago, I'm used to tracking TV prices. So I've rounded up the best TV deals you can get right now. Not sure which TV is right for you? Make sure to read our guide to the best TVs of 2023 and check out our Memorial Day sales coverage for more deals this holiday.

Memorial Day TV sales

Toshiba 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $289 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers. This is the newer 2023 model. Note: Best Buy had it for $279, but it appears sold out right now.

Smart TV sale: smart TVs from $69 @ Amazon

It's a predictable sale, but if you want a cheap TV Amazon os offering smart TVs on sale from $69 as part of its Memorial Day sale. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty of solid bargains on larger 4K sets. Best Buy offers the same sale along with TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG from $149.

Hisense 75" U6H 4K ULED: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

Hisense's U6H is an affordable TV that offers great performance. It uses local dimming on its backlit LCD to boost brightness and quantum dots to kick up the color. You also get support for Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos. Gamers take note: There's a Game Mode that supports a lower-end version of variable refresh rate (VRR), but you're limited to a 60Hz panel. Nevertheless, in our Hisense U6H review we said it delivers good brightness, low input lag for gaming, and gets bonus points for offering an intuitive Google TV interface.

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $896 @ Amazon

Back in stock! The 55-inch A2 is on sale at Amazon. It was $799 a few months back, which makes this the second-best price we've ever seen for this 55-inch TV. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Best Buy offers the same price, but stock is limited.

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart

It's a slightly older model (released in 2021), but Vizio's OLED is still an excellent value buy. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. Note: This TV hit $898 back in April. However, it's still a killer value at $998.

Samsung 55" QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

I normally wouldn't recommend buying an 8K TV (there's not much content to watch in 8K), but Best Buy is knocking $600 off this Samsung 8K TV. The QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV offers full array local dimming, HDR10 Plus support, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/Samsung SmartThings support. AI processing can upscale content to 4K and you can stream Xbox games to your TV without needing a console via Samsung's free Gaming Hub service. This is the least-expensive 8K TV we've ever seen.

