3 G-Shock Black Friday watch deals too good to pass up

The humble Casio G-Shock watch has never been trendier — OK, maybe not as much as it was in the 1990s. But like all things hip during that time, these classic digital timepieces — the OG smartwatches, if you will — are having their moment once again. And best of all, getting in on the fun won’t break your piggy bank, especially right now, thanks to Black Friday deals . Here are my three favorites.

My personal favorite, the G-Shock DW5600SKE-7 is 20% off through Casio for a final price of $88 , down from $110. The limited edition G-Shock GAE2100WE-3A is also 20% off at Casio, making it now $168 instead of $210. Lastly, the colorful and fun G-Shock DW6900GL-4 is only $112 , down from $140.

Best Black Friday G-Shock watch deals

G-Shock DW5600SKE-7 watch: was $110 now $88 @ Casio

I’m sad to report that there are no sales to be had on the latest G-Shock Move smartwatch (which I’ve been wearing for the past three weeks ). But you can score a nice discount on this funky transparent resin classic, nicknamed “The Skeleton.” I already own one of these and may grab another to gift (or tuck in the cupboard for posterity). It features Casio’s classic octangular design and all the digital basics, like a day/date calendar, alarm, timer, backlight and more.

G-Shock GAE2100WE-3A watch: was $210 now $168 @ Casio

Chunkier than the Skeleton, this 2100-series G-Shock sports a subtle yet stylish camo design on both the resin strap and watch case. It also comes with an additional orange strap to swap in and out. I personally like this design because it elegantly combines a digital watch face with an analog one. And if you’re a bit of a hortology nerd, like me, you’ll be pleased to know that some folks even call this the “poor man’s Royal Oak .”

G-Shock G-Shock DW6900GL-4 watch: was $140 now $112 @ Casio

I have been tempted many times to purchase this little orange 6900-Series G-Shock because of how much it makes me smile. I also love that it comes in a round capsule. It's like the watch is an oversized prize from the gumball machine. Like the other two watches here, this one offers great water and shock resistance and a battery that should be good for two years or more.