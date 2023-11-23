3 G-Shock Black Friday watch deals too good to pass up

The humble Casio G-Shock watch has never been trendier — OK, maybe not as much as it was in the 1990s. But like all things hip during that time, these classic digital timepieces — the OG smartwatches, if you will — are having their moment once again. And best of all, getting in on the fun won’t break your piggy bank, especially right now, thanks to Black Friday deals. Here are my three favorites.
My personal favorite, the G-Shock DW5600SKE-7 is 20% off through Casio for a final price of $88, down from $110. The limited edition G-Shock GAE2100WE-3A is also 20% off at Casio, making it now $168 instead of $210. Lastly, the colorful and fun G-Shock DW6900GL-4 is only $112, down from $140.
I’m sad to report that there are no sales to be had on the latest G-Shock Move smartwatch (which I’ve been wearing for the past three weeks). But you can score a nice discount on this funky transparent resin classic, nicknamed “The Skeleton.” I already own one of these and may grab another to gift (or tuck in the cupboard for posterity). It features Casio’s classic octangular design and all the digital basics, like a day/date calendar, alarm, timer, backlight and more.
Chunkier than the Skeleton, this 2100-series G-Shock sports a subtle yet stylish camo design on both the resin strap and watch case. It also comes with an additional orange strap to swap in and out. I personally like this design because it elegantly combines a digital watch face with an analog one. And if you’re a bit of a hortology nerd, like me, you’ll be pleased to know that some folks even call this the “poor man’s Royal Oak.”
I have been tempted many times to purchase this little orange 6900-Series G-Shock because of how much it makes me smile. I also love that it comes in a round capsule. It's like the watch is an oversized prize from the gumball machine. Like the other two watches here, this one offers great water and shock resistance and a battery that should be good for two years or more.
