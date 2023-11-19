5 ways Casio can improve the G-Shock Move smartwatch

I’ve been testing the G-Shock Move DWH5600 smartwatch for a few weeks to get a sense of how it ticks. Bad joke aside, it’s a beautiful timepiece that works well with my sense of fashion (or lack thereof) and keeps track of some darn useful health and fitness metrics, including sleep quality, blood oxygen saturation, heart rate and more. But there’s also room for improvement in the stylish wearable.

Admittedly, some of these suggestions, like fixing the app experience, are easier to address than others. Still, if Casio considers even half of my requests, the next-gen Move will almost certainly be a winner. With that in mind, here are the five ways Casio should improve the G-Shock Move DWH5600.

Note: There are a variety of Move models in G-Shock’s catalog and this article is specific to the most recent DWH5600 series, of which there are several flavors ranging in price from $299 to $320.

Make the design more inclusive

To reiterate what I mentioned in my recent Apple Watch Ultra 3 wishlist article , smartwatch sizing and styling should be more inclusive. I can’t help but feel like the most capable smartwatches available today also tend to be the largest.

It’s almost as if brands like Casio and Apple have never considered the possibility that small-wrist folks may want to track the same health data as those with larger wrists, without wearing something that feels uncomfortably chunky.

The DWH5600 is a tad large on my 7.5-inch wrist, but it looks completely oversized on my partner’s 6.5-inch wrist (their words, not mine). The styling, namely, the choice of colors, also seems more geared toward one gender than the other. Casio makes no mention of whom the watch is intended for. But read between the lines, or simply watch this high-production promotional video introducing the DWH5600 series, and you may notice something: There doesn’t appear to be any women in that video. Hmm.

Add tracking for more activities

As of this writing, the list of trackable physical activities with the DWH5600 is limited — I’ve also called out before . You can keep tabs on your walks, runs, gym workouts, interval training and nothing more.

By 2023 standards, that ain’t much. So, Casio, if you're listening, please allow the people to track other common physical activities like biking, swimming, yoga skiing/snowboarding and more. Thanks!

On a positive note, the G-Shock Move more accurately tracked a recent walk than the Fitbit Inspire 3 .

Provide step counts for individual walks

One of the biggest pain points I’ve had with this watch is parsing workout data. For example, while a total step count tally is provided daily, there’s no way — as far as I can tell — to view step count data from individual walks or runs. This is both odd and frustrating.

For what it’s worth, Casio seems aware of this limitation, so perhaps a fix will come.

Make the app more user-friendly

On a similar note, the Casio Watches app could use some love, especially when it comes to settings and data discoverability. I also don’t care for the rotating carousel of new watch advertisements that greet users when the app launches.

Additionally, the syncing function is hit or miss. All that said, these are things that could fairly easily be addressed via app updates.

Knock the price down

I realize that including fancy health monitoring sensors, like those for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels, increases the price of any wearable. But a small cost reduction might make the DWH5600 series more accessible to a greater number of folks.

From a purely functional perspective, there are $300 smartwatches and fitness trackers out there that do a whole lot more than this. So really, folks are paying big bucks for a watch that looks great but is somewhat limited on the features front. By the way, the capable Apple Watch 8 is currently on sale for $299 , providing yet another contast with the price of the DWH5600 series.

Outlook: G-Shock Move improvements

If I’ve come across as over-critical here, I apologize, as that's not my intention. As I said at the start, I really like the DWH5600. But I also think it could be appreciated by a much wider audience with the above mentioned fixes.

Ultimately, I’m looking forward to some additional wrist time with the G-Shock Move — as well as compliments from strangers — as I work toward putting together a complete review. Until then then, happy tracking.