HTC reveals $1,000 Vive Focus Vision — here’s what this mixed reality headset does

HTC has announced its next standalone mixed-reality headset called the Vive Focus Vision. The $1,000 headset seems to target a mix of buyers between businesses and consumers who want high-end mixed-reality hardware. It resembles a mix between the Vive Focus 3 and the Vive Elite XR headset.

The Vive Focus Vision doesn't reinvent MR headsets with any of its specs. They're similar to those offered on the Vive Focus 3, which came out in 2021 for business users. It's so similar to that model that you can even use Vive Focus 3 accessories.

You'll find Fresnel optics with dual 2,448 x 2,448 resolution LCDs with 90Hz refresh rates, essentially the same displays from 2021's headset. The headset has a 120-degree horizontal field of view and 57–72mm IPD optical adjustments.

It offers color passthrough for mixed reality with dual color cameras and depth sensors. Some other cool features include four front-facing tracking cameras and an infrared floodlight that makes it easier to track your hands. It also has the Vive Focus 3 controllers.

(Image credit: HTC)

Speaking of tracking, it comes with built-in eye-tracking, so it can keep track of what you're looking at and adjust accordingly.

HTC included a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 chipset, the same one found in the Vive XR Elite. There's 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage included.

While it's a mixed-reality headset, it offers full VR functionality with PC VR games played through Steam and the company's Viveport, giving it the potential to be one of the best VR headsets, though we'll have to try it to find out.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new headset is available for pre-order today, and they'll run through October 17. After that, we assume the headset will launch for those who drop their pre-orders. Whether there will be many available for people who didn't pre-order remains to be seen, but we have to assume HTC would want at least a few in the market.

If you decide to pre-order, you get the Vive Wired Streaming Kit for free, which includes a streaming cable and converter with DisplayPort compatibility. This usually sells for $150, so it's a nice bonus.

Introducing VIVE Focus Vision - Next-Gen VR Gaming by HTC VIVE - YouTube Watch On