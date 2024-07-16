Massive Pinterest hack puts users at risk – how to protect yourself

Pinterest is a great place for sharing memories through beloved photos, what it shouldn't be sharing however is personal user data. But after a recent cyber-attack, some 6 million database records have been leaked from the social media site.

With the records comprising 60 million rows of data and the team at Cyber Press confirming that the data includes email addresses, IP addresses, and more, there's a fair chance that your data has been compromised. But what should you do to protect yourself now and in the future?

Change your password

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first and most obvious step to take is to change your password both for Pinterest and the associated email address. Hackers knowing even just some of your details can be enough for them to piece things together and cause you some serious problems.

Of course, when it comes to passwords, you know never to use the same one for multiple things right? If you are guilty of that cardinal sin then make sure to change that password everywhere and try one of the best password managers for a secure password that you can't forget. Use two-factor authentication too for rock-solid security.

Be wary of phishing

If your data was compromised then the chances are you will now be the target of increased phishing attempts. Be extra wary when clicking on links, and not just in messages on your Pinterest account.

Be careful when using your email account, any email that doesn't come from a source you recognize could be a scam. Be especially doubtful of any attachments, they could easily be malware.

A great way to protect yourself from such phishing scams is with one of the best VPNs. Providers like Nord and Surfshark have built-in anti-virus included in their subscriptions, while Nord's Threat Protection Pro tool is a proven anti-phishing champion.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Be careful who you share with

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best way to avoid being the unfortunate victim of a data breach is to be very picky with who you give your data to. Only give websites the minimum they need, having a VPN enabled blocks many trackers and encrypts your data on both ends, giving hackers no chance to make sense of it. VPN providers often have a zero-logs policy, meaning there's nothing for hackers to get hold of.

If you need to sign up with contact information to an account online, you could always use Surfshark's Alternative ID feature. Available to VPN subscribers, this genius tool lets users randomly generate an email address and alias to provide a distrusted site. You can access messages that come through, but hackers or leaks won't reveal the true email address.