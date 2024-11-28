Ray-Ban Meta glasses just got a huge Black Friday deal — save 20% plus get $90 Amazon credit

Meta's latest software update for the Ray-Ban smart glasses brings with it a host of new features. And they have a really big discount for Black Friday.

Right now the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are just $263 on Amazon, which is 20% off the $329 retail price. Plus, Amazon is throwing in a free $90 Amazon credit.

The Ray-Ban smart glasses have been my pick for perfect AI device form factor for some time. Ignoring the fact they look great, being able to converse with an AI that can see what you see is a massive benefit over just having it built into a phone.

As you'll see in our Ray-Ban Meta review, we really liked the sleek design, improved camera quality and the ability to live stream to Instagram. The audio quality is also better, whether you're listening to music or making phone calls. And the specs are water resistant.

Meta has also revealed new celebrity voices for the Ray-Beta Meta glasses, including John Cena and Kristen Bell. Initially, you could only access the voices through the Meta AI chatbot in apps like Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp but they've now also come to the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. You can hear John Cena say "Dad is calling".

With the latest update, we're also getting more language support from the AI including French, Italian, and Spanish.

🚨 Ray-Ban Meta Glasses update + Cyber Deals Info 🚨- French, Italian, and Spanish support for Chatbot- Celebrity voices! (John Cena, Kristen Bell, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina)- Adaptive Volume Control / Loudness boost (still rolling out)- Music Info: "What song is…November 25, 2024

The other big change is a new "adaptive volume control" and "loudness boost", available in audio settings. Woodland says: "when you have Adaptive Volume Control on and volume is at loudest setting, it’ll still situationally go a little louder."

Finally, there is a new music detection tool. If you're listening to a track through the glasses you can say "Hey, Meta what's this track". Perfect for when you're tuned in to an Apple Music station or a random playlist.

Woodland says there are many more software updates to come adding new AI and non-AI features to the smart glasses.