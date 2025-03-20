Best Amazon Spring Sale smart glasses deals — my favorite AR glasses are cheaper than ever

Deals
By published

Here are my picks for the best Spring Sale smart glasses deals

spring sale glasses deals
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

As you probably already know, I love smart glasses. But I know the costs have always been a bit steep. However, as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days for people in the UK), there are massive discounts on the best AR and AI glasses you can buy.

These include $60 off the impressive Xreal Air 2 specs, £90 off the gorgeously premium Viture Pro XR glasses, and much more.

Whether you need relief on long flights or a sneaky way to watch your show while your partner tries to get you into Love Island (don’t tell my fiancée), here are the best smart glasses deals in Amazon’s spring sales.

Spring Sale smart glasses deals (US)

Rayneo Air 2 S
Rayneo Air 2 S: was $419 now $279 at Amazon

If you're a screen quality purist without any need for all the spatial computing stuff, RayNeo's specs offer a massive, colorful and bright 200-inch simulated display right in front of your eyes.

View Deal
Xreal Air 2
Xreal Air 2: was $359 now $299 at Amazon

Quality-wise, you can feel the step from the original Xreal Air — from the lighter, sleeker construction to the better, smoother display tech and improved comfort (thanks to those redesigned nose pads). Plus, with the spatial computing app you can download on Mac, you can take a 3-monitor setup wherever you go!

View Deal
Viture Pro XR Glasses
Viture Pro XR Glasses: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

There’s a reason I call these the best premium AR glasses. That Micro OLED display tech is some of the best I’ve laid my eyes upon — bright at 1,000 perceived nits and with very minimal blurry edges, an enhanced electrochromic film on the lenses that eliminates any distractions in front of you, and the best spatial computing software on the market.

View Deal

Spring Sale smart glasses deals (UK)

Viture Pro XR Glasses
Viture Pro XR Glasses: was £489 now £399 at Amazon

I confidently rank these as a top-tier pair of AR glasses. The Micro OLED display is exceptional —offering 1,000 perceived nits of brightness with sharp clarity and barely any edge distortion. The lenses feature an advanced electrochromic film that effectively blocks out distractions, combined with industry-leading spatial computing software that takes the experience to the next level.

View Deal
Viture One Lite XR Glasses
Viture One Lite XR Glasses: was £339 now £259 at Amazon

Don’t want to drop 400 quid on a pair of AR glasses? That’s no problem, as Viture’s own One Lite specs are just a shade over £250 after a deep £80 saving. You’re still getting a stellar 120-inch simulated FHD display and Harman-tuned sound. So long as you’re cool with ditching a 120Hz refresh rate and the aluminum build quality of the Pros, you’ll have a great time.

View Deal
See more Computing Deals
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

