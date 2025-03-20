Best Amazon Spring Sale smart glasses deals — my favorite AR glasses are cheaper than ever
Here are my picks for the best Spring Sale smart glasses deals
As you probably already know, I love smart glasses. But I know the costs have always been a bit steep. However, as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days for people in the UK), there are massive discounts on the best AR and AI glasses you can buy.
These include $60 off the impressive Xreal Air 2 specs, £90 off the gorgeously premium Viture Pro XR glasses, and much more.
Whether you need relief on long flights or a sneaky way to watch your show while your partner tries to get you into Love Island (don’t tell my fiancée), here are the best smart glasses deals in Amazon’s spring sales.
Spring Sale smart glasses deals (US)
If you're a screen quality purist without any need for all the spatial computing stuff, RayNeo's specs offer a massive, colorful and bright 200-inch simulated display right in front of your eyes.
Quality-wise, you can feel the step from the original Xreal Air — from the lighter, sleeker construction to the better, smoother display tech and improved comfort (thanks to those redesigned nose pads). Plus, with the spatial computing app you can download on Mac, you can take a 3-monitor setup wherever you go!
There’s a reason I call these the best premium AR glasses. That Micro OLED display tech is some of the best I’ve laid my eyes upon — bright at 1,000 perceived nits and with very minimal blurry edges, an enhanced electrochromic film on the lenses that eliminates any distractions in front of you, and the best spatial computing software on the market.
Spring Sale smart glasses deals (UK)
I confidently rank these as a top-tier pair of AR glasses. The Micro OLED display is exceptional —offering 1,000 perceived nits of brightness with sharp clarity and barely any edge distortion. The lenses feature an advanced electrochromic film that effectively blocks out distractions, combined with industry-leading spatial computing software that takes the experience to the next level.
Don’t want to drop 400 quid on a pair of AR glasses? That’s no problem, as Viture’s own One Lite specs are just a shade over £250 after a deep £80 saving. You’re still getting a stellar 120-inch simulated FHD display and Harman-tuned sound. So long as you’re cool with ditching a 120Hz refresh rate and the aluminum build quality of the Pros, you’ll have a great time.
