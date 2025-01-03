Score! Alienware's killer OLED gaming monitor drops to a new all-time lowest price

If "Santa" brought you a new gaming pc capable of handling the best PC games without breaking a sweat, you'll want a killer monitor to match. Thankfully, Dell is kicking off the new year in a big way by dropping the price of one of our favorite OLED gaming monitors.

Right now you can snag an Alienware AW3423DWF 34" QD-OLED gaming monitor for just $552.49 at Dell with the coupon code "MONITORS15". That's nearly $350 off its usual retail price of $900, and the lowest price we've seen to date for one of the most popular Alienware gaming monitors on the market.

Alienware Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AMD): was $899 now $552 at Dell The Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor is a stunner. This 34-inch (3440 x 1440) curved QD-OLED gaming monitor looks great, and its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a wider field of view in games as well as a lot more room to be productive at work. This model comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so you can count on silky-smooth performance with AMD cards. Note: Be sure to use the code "MONITORS15" at checkout to get the full 38% discount.

This is an absurdly good deal on one of the best gaming monitors we've ever tested, taking a whopping 38% off this marvelous QD-OLED monitor. The Alienware AW3423DWF even earned an Editor's Choice award from us for its stunning contrast levels and superior combination of picture quality and performance.

In our Alienware AW3423DWF review, we highlighted this monitor's top-notch picture quality (which includes 127% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space), maximum refresh rate of 165Hz (through a DisplayPort connection), and lightning-fast response times at just 0.1ms. My colleague Tony Polanco called Dell’s display “a rock solid gaming monitor” that is capable of “excellent image quality" with the added bonus of a “fash refresh rate and low latency”.

Not to mention that with FreeSync support, you'll experience smooth gameplay regardless of whether you have an AMD or Nvidia GPU, as the Red Team's frame-smoothing technology is compatible with almost any modern graphics card, being entirely software-driven. Hook one of the best gaming PCs to this Dell panel, and you’re in for some next-level gaming. Image uniformity is immaculate on its ultrawide screen (3440 x 1440), and its 21:10 aspect ratio makes it a bit of a beast for tackling productivity tasks and gaming alike.

If you're not looking for a true 4K monitor, this is one of the best monitors for the price, especially at this discount. At around $550, the Alienware AW3423DWF is a wonderful screen and one of the best curved monitors we’ve ever tested, making it the perfect display to refresh your gaming set-up.