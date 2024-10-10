Hurry! This $700 Prime Day discount on one of the best OLED gaming monitors around ends soon!

The final day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is upon us, which means you only have a few hours lfet to take advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on laptops, TVs and other big-ticket items.

Big sales events like this are the perfect time to buy these kinds of items because retailers often knock a big chunk off the purchase price, so you can save hundreds on a piece of high-tech gear you've been eyeing for months.

I know because I've been covering laptops, desktops and monitors for over a decade, and I've seen how much more affordable they become during major sales. Case in point: LG's 39-inch UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor is $803 @ Amazon, which is nearly 50% off the usual $1,499 asking price in a deal exclusively available to Prime members.

LG 39" UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,499 now $803 @ Amazon

The LG UltraGear 39GS95QE is a killer gaming monitor thanks to its 39-inch curved OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies.

I heartily recommend this deal because it's one of the most impressive I've seen yet on this display, which tops our list of the best gaming monitors you can get right now.

The LG UltraGear is great for a few reasons, not least of which that its OLED display makes colors look more vivid and contrasts appear sharper than they would on a traditional IPS display.

The 800R curve can also help you feel more immersed in the action, which is great when you're taking advantage of the 240Hz refresh rate to play fast-paced games at a frenetic pace.

The fact that it's compatible with both G-Sync and FreeSync means you should have no trouble achieving silky-smooth framerates no matter what GPU is in your gaming rig, and the QHD Wide 1440p resolution (3440 x 1440 pixels) delivers nearly 4K picture quality to boot.

When you're done gaming, the 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a ginormous amount of screen real estate that's great to have when multi-tasking or watching widescreen films. And since it sports not just USB-C and DisplayPort ports but also HDMI 2.1, you can plug in your PS5 or Xbox Series X and enjoy your favorite games at up to 120 frames per second thanks to variable refresh rate support.

Suffice to say, this is a great gaming monitor and it's almost a steal at this price. We may not see it this cheap again until Black Friday or even next year, so buy it today if you want one at this remarkably low price.

This is one of the best gaming monitor deals I've seen so far this week, but if it's not quite what you're looking for make sure to check out our regularly-updated list of the best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals for more options!