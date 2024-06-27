Hurry! This excellent curved gaming monitor is $180 off ahead of Prime Day

Ahead of Prime Day , we’re increasingly seeing more and more deals pop up on Amazon ahead of the mega sales event. And as a big fan of the best curved monitors , I’ve just spotted a discount of a Samsung panel that should get my fellow display nerds all hot under the collar.

Right now, the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor is on sale for $369 at Amazon . Normally it retails for $549, meaning you’re making a tasty $180 saving should you decide to take the plunge on this feature-rich display. And if you are tempted by this monitor, don’t hang around, as this is a limited time deal and won’t last long.

Samsung Odyssey G5: was $549 now $369 @ Amazon

DON'T WAIT! Samsung promises “Optimal Curve” for “True Immersion”, which is PR speak for: “this 34-inch curved monitor is super immersive”. The G5’s 1000R curvature ensures this screen wraps around your field-of-view, drawing you deeper into the action of your favorite games. With an ultrawide resolution of 1440p (3,440 x 1,440), and a refresh rate of 165Hz, this monitor is packed with features gamers will love.

Though this isn’t an OLED display, the IPS panel of the Odyssey G5 does support HDR10, and with Windows 11 Auto HDR enabled, even older games will look vibrant and extra punchy on Samsung’s monitor. The best Steam games will also look super crisp thanks to that native 1440p (3,440 x 1440) resolution, which is delivered across an absorbing 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio.

Thankfully, many of the best PC games are getting increasingly good ultrawide treatment. With the likes of the excellent Ghost of Tsushima PC port supporting 21:9 during its cutscenes, meaning you can kiss goodbye to annoying vertical black bars eating into your precious screen real estate in Jin’s blood-soaked revenge quest.

If you’re a fan of first-person shooters like Doom Eternal , you’ll also appreciate the G5’s lightning 165Hz refresh rate and input lag that measures in at a mere 1ms. Add in AMD FreeSync Premium support, which eliminates screen tearing while reducing stutter, and games should feel incredibly smooth to play on this 34-inch panel.

So if you’re in the market for a feature-packed ultrawide gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G5 is somewhat of a steal at only $369.