Microsoft tipped to launch new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop this spring — with Snapdragon X

News
By
published

Smaller in size and price

Surface Pro 11 with keyboard detached
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is set to reveal new devices in 2025, including a Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with smaller designs and Snapdragon X power, according to a recent report. Better yet, they're expected to be cheaper than ever.

As reported by Windows Central, both the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models are expected to be announced over the next few weeks, with the PCs set to hit shelves in spring — sometime between April and May. Interestingly, Microsoft is holding a Surface for Business event on January 30, but it is unknown whether the company will announce its devices during this time.

Aimed to be more travel-friendly, both PCs are expected to be smaller in size, ranging from 11-12 inches, according to the report. Sources speaking of the matter claim the Surface Pro will be an 11-inch iPad Pro rival, and it may come with stylus support and a detachable keyboard.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

(Image credit: Microsoft)

As for the rumored Surface Laptop, the report states it may replace the Surface Laptop Go, but will include a "backlit keyboard, higher resolution touchscreen, and an all-metal chassis like its larger Surface Laptop sibling."

Both new PCs are set to be smaller, premium devices that sit alongside the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7. However, they may be a more tempting purchase for consumers thanks to their processors.

Snapdragon X coming to Surface Pro and Surface Laptop?

Earlier this year, Qualcomm announced Snapdragon X: a new lower-end CPU for budget laptops. Now, Microsoft is tipped to equip both the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models with Snapdragon X or Snapdragon X Plus.

Not only does this mean these will be AI-powered Copilot+ PCs, but it also means a reduced price. The report mentions the devices will be priced around $800 to $900, making them more affordable than their premium counterparts. With the performance gains Snapdragon has over Intel CPUs that we saw, the fresh Surface Pro and Surface Laptop variants are sure to pack a bunch for less.

Microsoft is set to deliver Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 models with Intel Lunar Lake chips aimed at business users soon, if the report is accurate, but only time will tell how these PCs will perform.

That's not all; Microsoft is reportedly developing Surface Pro 12 and Surface Laptop 8 models with rumored Snapdragon X2 CPUs. Apparently, these are expected to launch later this year. Of course, these have yet to be officially announced, so confirmation on these units is still up in the air.

We've been impressed by Microsoft's latest lineup of laptops, and judging by our tests on Intel Lunar Lake vs Snapdragon X, the company's new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models should be PCs to keep on your radar.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game