MacBook Air M4 just got its first discount — get $50 off right now

The brand new MacBook Air M4 has only just been announced, and won’t actually be available in stores until March 12, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay full price.

Best Buy is actually offering a discounted pre-order deal on the new laptop, though the catch is that you’ll need to be a My Best Buy Total member to be eligible.

But that means you'll be able to pick up the MacBook Air M4 for $949 at Best Buy — a $50 saving. The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 has the same discount, now costing just $1,149.

Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch)
Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch): was $999 now $949 at Best Buy

Save $50 on the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 with a My Best Buy Total membership. That means you can pick up the same excellent MacBook Air design with a powerful new chip and an upgraded 12MP Center Stage webcam. You also get 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and up to 18 hours of battery life in a sleek 2.7-pound design.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M4 (15-inch)
Apple MacBook Air M4 (15-inch): was $1,199 now $1,149 at Best Buy

Get all the benefits of the new MacBook Air M4, including the powerful chip and an upgraded webcam, but with a larger 15-inch display. That's perfect for those of you that aren't satisfied with a 13-inch screen, but don't want to pay up for a MacBook Pro. And it's $50 off for all My Best Buy Total members.

View Deal

The MacBook Air M4 offers some welcome upgrades for a cheaper starting price. The 13-inch model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage for $999. That’s $100 less than the previous Air.

The M4 chip offers a 10-core CPU and GPU, plus up to 32GB of unified memory. That’s more than enough to handle Apple Intelligence, and Apple claims this machine is twice as fast as the MacBook Air M1.

The new MacBook Air also offers an upgraded Center Stage webcam with 12MP resolution, and support for dual external monitors — even when the laptop’s lid is open.

My Best Buy is like Amazon Prime, but for Best Buy. The Plus tier comes with free standard and 2-day shipping, exclusive prices and sales on thousands of items, plus a 60-day return window on “most” products.

The My Best Buy Total tier ($180/year) comes with all that, plus 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, a 20% discount on repairs and exclusive product protection coverage — including AppleCare Plus. AppleCare Plus on the M4 MacBook Air is priced at $199 for 3 years, so that’s another potential saving to take into consideration.

The MacBook Air M4 is already a good value, and Best Buy’s deal might be the cheapest way to get it. Assuming you’re happy and willing to pay for a My Best Buy Total membership first.

