Tangerine's Summer Sale slashes up to AU$180 off plans — get 100Mbps internet for just AU$61

Deals
By published

Switch to the Citrus and save

Tangerine logo on white phone screen background with Tom&#039;s Guide deal badge
(Image credit: Future)

Summer is well and truly over, but that doesn't mean a Summer Sale needs to end. With stellar summer savings on offer well into Autumn, Tangerine's latest NBN offerings will have you reaching for your wallet.

If you've considered switching NBN providers, let us introduce you to Australia's fruity provider. Piggybacking off the Vocus network, Tangerine came to be in 2014, providing sweet deals on everything from NBN to mobile plans.

Right now, new customers can save big on Tangerine's high-speed NBN plans (think 100Mbps or above), with up to AU$30p/m off the first six months. Tangerine's NBN 100 offering is quite delectable, with AU$25p/m knocked off the first six months. What's even more appealing is when compared to the telco's NBN 50 plan, Tangerine's 100Mbps plan costs AU$2 less for the first six months, yet delivers double the speeds.

While a AU$150 saving is pretty notable on any NBN bill, the juiciest saving is on the telco's NBN 1000 plan, which cops a modest AU$30p/m discount. This means the top-of-the-line plan scores a massive AU$180 saving before the price increases.

You'll need to act fast to nab these hot deals though — the summer savings will cease on March 31, 2025.

Tangerine | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$60.90p/m

Tangerine | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$60.90p/m (for 6 months, then $85.90p/m)

Tangerine's Summer Sale keeps on giving, and this time, its juiciest deal is its NBN 100 offering — and it's the second-cheapest plan on the tier right now. You'll save AU$25p/m over your first six months — that’s AU$150 total — before the price increases to AU$85.90.

When compared to Tangerine's NBN 50 plan, you'll save AU$2p/m and get double the speeds. What a win.

Total minimum cost: AU$60.90 | Total first year cost: AU$880.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,030.80

View Deal
Tangerine | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$94.90p/m

Tangerine | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$94.90p/m (for 6 months, then AU$124.90p/m)

Tangerine's Ultraspeedy plan, which advertises 700Mbps typical evening speeds, is by far one of the cheapest and speediest on offer right now. It cuts AU$30p/m off the first six months — that's AU$180 total — before the price increases, making it hard to beat.

Total minimum cost: AU$94.90 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,318.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,498.80

View Deal

Now, it's rather important to point out here that even the best NBN 1000 plans have weaknesses. A common pain point for ultrafast plans is speed discrepancy, as no provider currently claims the theoretical maximum of 1,000Mbps for the tier. One provider, Swoop, does come close, offering an impressive 900Mbps, but with this speed claim comes a hefty price tag of AU$139p/m.

That said, more providers are getting closer to advertising between 650-875Mbps, including Tangerine. Right now, Tangerine advertises 700Mbps during the busy evening hours, which is more than enough internet for any heavy user, gamer or streamer. And remember, this is just the figure Tangerine says you can reasonably expect, there’s always the possibility you’ll achieve faster at home.

Tangerine's plans do not come with a modem included, but new customers have the option of adding an Amazon Eero 6+ to their order for AU$169.90 upfront. You can also order a 2-pack for AU$309.90 or a 3-pack for AU$439.90 upfront, depending on what would best suit your needs. When it comes to NBN modems, we'd always suggest BYO hardware, especially if you're keen on having one of the best Wi-Fi mesh systems or the best Wi-Fi routers, so you can easily chop and change providers if needed.

If you do not require a high-speed plan, you can check out Tangerine's sweet NBN deals in the widget below.

See more Computing Deals
Lucy Scotting
Lucy Scotting
Staff Writer

Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
a Mint Mobile sim card envelope with a deal badge
Not a typo — Mint Mobile cuts the price of unlimited data in half for a full year
Woman in a sunny room looking at a smartphone while smiling
Best Mint Mobile plans 2025
Visible phone service on a smartphone with a deal tag
The best unlimited data plan just dropped 33% — but you've got to act now
Surfshark logo on a gradient background
Has Data Privacy Week inspired you to protect your personal information? Surfshark VPN could be for you
Netflix and Max screens shown on smartphones
Act fast! This Verizon deal bundles Netflix and Max free for a year
Loading bars with various animals depicting internet speeds
What internet speed do I need? Here's how many Mbps is enough
Latest in Internet
ExpressVPN
Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review.
Apple just released an emergency security update for a flaw used in an ‘extremely sophisticated attack’ — update your devices right now
A person trying to set up a new Wi-Fi router
Thousands of TP-Link routers have been infected by a botnet to spread malware
ExpressVPN Lightway Turbo logo
Fast just got faster – introducing ExpressVPN's Lightway Turbo
An image of a CAPTCHA
Hackers are using reCAPTCHA to trick users into infecting their own PCs with malware — how to stay safe
A smartphone screen displaying the Android name and logo next to a sign reading &#039;MALWARE&#039;.
Fake Google Play Store pages are spreading Trojan malware that can steal your financial data
Latest in Deals
Zappos Deals
Epic Zappos sale is live from $18 — 13 footwear deals I'd shop from Hoka, Birkenstock, Crocs and more
ExpressVPN
Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
Stanley Deals
Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
MacBook Air M2 with lowest price deal tag
The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low
Loungefly Sanrio 50th Anniversary Gold Crossbody Bag displayed on a table
I just found the best bag for Hello Kitty fans — and I'm obsessed
Home Depot store with deals tag
Home Depot spring sale just launched — 19 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more
More about internet
ExpressVPN

Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
A photo of thinly sliced red onion on a white background

What is Onion over VPN?
Sonos logo on a smart speaker

Sonos halts work on rumored super steaming device — what's next?
See more latest
Most Popular
Fletcher Loyer (cropped out of the shot) fouls Zakai Zeigler while battling for control of a loose ball during the Elite Eight round of the 2024 NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament in March 2024
How to watch March Madness tournament on Paramount Plus
Zappos Deals
Epic Zappos sale is live from $18 — 13 footwear deals I'd shop from Hoka, Birkenstock, Crocs and more
Man and a woman wearing Travis Mathew apparel
Golf apparel brand TravisMathew just launched a spring sale — 9 deals I'm adding to my cart
ExpressVPN
Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
Sleep editor lying on the Helix Midnight mattress, with a &#039;Lowest price&#039; flag overlaid
Side sleepers love the Helix Midnight mattress — and it's 27% off for Sleep Week
Stanley Deals
Huge Stanley sale on Amazon from $18 — 11 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop now
Loungefly Sanrio 50th Anniversary Gold Crossbody Bag displayed on a table
I just found the best bag for Hello Kitty fans — and I'm obsessed
MacBook Air M2 with lowest price deal tag
The MacBook Air M2 is my everyday laptop and it’s selling at an all-time price low
Home Depot store with deals tag
Home Depot spring sale just launched — 19 deals I’d get for my home on patio furniture, appliances and more
MacBook Air M3 15-inch in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
Hurry! MacBook Air M3 just crashed to lowest price ever on Amazon