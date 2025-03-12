Tangerine's Summer Sale slashes up to AU$180 off plans — get 100Mbps internet for just AU$61

Summer is well and truly over, but that doesn't mean a Summer Sale needs to end. With stellar summer savings on offer well into Autumn, Tangerine's latest NBN offerings will have you reaching for your wallet.

If you've considered switching NBN providers, let us introduce you to Australia's fruity provider. Piggybacking off the Vocus network, Tangerine came to be in 2014, providing sweet deals on everything from NBN to mobile plans.

Right now, new customers can save big on Tangerine's high-speed NBN plans (think 100Mbps or above), with up to AU$30p/m off the first six months. Tangerine's NBN 100 offering is quite delectable, with AU$25p/m knocked off the first six months. What's even more appealing is when compared to the telco's NBN 50 plan, Tangerine's 100Mbps plan costs AU$2 less for the first six months, yet delivers double the speeds.

While a AU$150 saving is pretty notable on any NBN bill, the juiciest saving is on the telco's NBN 1000 plan, which cops a modest AU$30p/m discount. This means the top-of-the-line plan scores a massive AU$180 saving before the price increases.

You'll need to act fast to nab these hot deals though — the summer savings will cease on March 31, 2025.

Tangerine | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$60.90p/m (for 6 months, then $85.90p/m) Tangerine's Summer Sale keeps on giving, and this time, its juiciest deal is its NBN 100 offering — and it's the second-cheapest plan on the tier right now. You'll save AU$25p/m over your first six months — that’s AU$150 total — before the price increases to AU$85.90. When compared to Tangerine's NBN 50 plan, you'll save AU$2p/m and get double the speeds. What a win. Total minimum cost: AU$60.90 | Total first year cost: AU$880.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,030.80

Tangerine | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$94.90p/m (for 6 months, then AU$124.90p/m) Tangerine's Ultraspeedy plan, which advertises 700Mbps typical evening speeds, is by far one of the cheapest and speediest on offer right now. It cuts AU$30p/m off the first six months — that's AU$180 total — before the price increases, making it hard to beat. Total minimum cost: AU$94.90 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$1,318.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,498.80

Now, it's rather important to point out here that even the best NBN 1000 plans have weaknesses. A common pain point for ultrafast plans is speed discrepancy, as no provider currently claims the theoretical maximum of 1,000Mbps for the tier. One provider, Swoop, does come close, offering an impressive 900Mbps, but with this speed claim comes a hefty price tag of AU$139p/m.

That said, more providers are getting closer to advertising between 650-875Mbps, including Tangerine. Right now, Tangerine advertises 700Mbps during the busy evening hours, which is more than enough internet for any heavy user, gamer or streamer. And remember, this is just the figure Tangerine says you can reasonably expect, there’s always the possibility you’ll achieve faster at home.

Tangerine's plans do not come with a modem included, but new customers have the option of adding an Amazon Eero 6+ to their order for AU$169.90 upfront. You can also order a 2-pack for AU$309.90 or a 3-pack for AU$439.90 upfront, depending on what would best suit your needs. When it comes to NBN modems, we'd always suggest BYO hardware, especially if you're keen on having one of the best Wi-Fi mesh systems or the best Wi-Fi routers, so you can easily chop and change providers if needed.

If you do not require a high-speed plan, you can check out Tangerine's sweet NBN deals in the widget below.