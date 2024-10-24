M4 Macs expected to launch next week — here’s everything you need to know

Apple kicked off the M4 chip with the M4 iPad Pro and the Macs are sure to follow. The latest reports suggest Apple will launch M4-toting MacBook and Mac desktops on or before November 1 — right around the corner.

In the case of the M4 MacBook Pro, a YouTuber posted videos with what they claim to be an actual box, giving us lots of details about the device. Specs and other information on the M4 iMac and Mac mini aren't quite as prevalent, but there's enough information to make us believe these devices are coming.

Here's everything we know about Apple's upcoming M4 Macs, including which models to expect and which ones you might need to wait a little longer to get with Apple's latest chip.

M4 MacBook Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The M4 MacBook Pro has seen the most leaks, which means it's the model we're most confident will happen. We expect Apple Intelligence to play a big part in the M4 MacBook, so you'll be able to access AI features like Writing Tools, the new Siri, Photo Cleanup and more. We should see a chip with more CPU cores (up from 8 to 10), better GPU performance and a vastly supercharged Neural Engine to power those Apple Intelligence features.

Another rumor suggests we'll see even the base MacBook Pro models come with 16GB of RAM, a significant upgrade compared to the 8GB offered in current models. Other models will likely be available with more memory (current MacBook Pro models can be purchased with as much as 128GB of RAM).

Leaks have been sparse regarding the look and feel of the M4 MacBook Pro models. It's possible Apple could stick with the same design as the previous models while upgrading the power internally.

We're confident Apple will announce the laptop on or before November 1, as several prominent leakers have reported the date. Mark Gurman suggests we'll see a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro (the one with 16GB of RAM mentioned previously) and "high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros...all with M4 chips."

M4 iMac

(Image credit: Future)

While an M3 iMac already exists, Apple could still release an M4-toting version of its all-in-one PC. Outside of a report from Mark Gurman saying that the iMac is coming, rumors have been very light.

As far as what to expect from a new iMac, we can only speculate at this point. The fact that we haven't heard about any significant design changes for the iMac likely means that we'll see a similar design to the current M3 iMac but with the more powerful M4 chip.

M4 Mac mini

(Image credit: Future)

The M4 Mac mini is expected to be announced next week along with the other two models outlined above. The biggest rumor is that the small desktop will feature five USB-C ports, up from four in the current device.

On the other side, we've heard rumors that Apple will remove the USB-A ports from the Mac mini, making hooking older peripherals to the computer a bit more complicated.

Apple may release the M4 Mac mini with a significant redesign this year, which is excellent news — the current design has been around since 2010. According to the reports, the new Mac mini might be as small as an Apple TV, which sounds great for people with small desks.

It's time for Apple to launch a new Mac mini, as the Mac Mini M2 is getting a little long in the tooth.

M4 MacBook Air?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The MacBook Air probably won't be announced on November 1. However, a new report says the M4 MacBook Air will launch in 2025.

Visually, we've heard the MacBook Air will retain the same design as the current models, so it should be strictly a performance upgrade. We expect a 13-inch and a 15-inch version of the M4 MacBook to come out when Apple eventually reveals the laptops.

Laptop shoppers unwilling to spend a large sum of money on the MacBook Pro will have to ride it out with the current laptop for another few months, but at least it's on the horizon.