Forget vinyl — revive your CD collection with this new SuperCD all-in-one music system

Thanks to its massive picture artwork and tactile musical involvement, Vinyl is still making a comeback. Even tapes, with their pen-shaped winding holes, seem to be making a resurgence in popularity (no doubt thanks to heaped cups of nostalgia). What about CD, then — the last physical form of media to grace record store shelves?

Revo and its new SuperCD music streaming all-in-one want to bring the CD back into the center of your living space with a bunch of modern features stuffed into its wood-wrapped retro shell.

Revo SuperCD: $649 @ Amazon

The SuperCD brings CDs back for a modern audience. With built-in Wi-Fi and DAB radios, there are loads of ways to listen to your music. Music Streaming options include TIDAL, Amazon Music, Spotify and Deezer. And it's all wrapped in a tasteful, stylish made of walnut.

Bringing CD back for 2024

(Image credit: Revo)

The SuperCD has everything you could want out of a music streamer in 2024. It connects to your Wi-Fi for internet streaming duties, with support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Deezer. There's no information about whether AirPlay is available, but all the major bases are covered — and they sound better than Apple's streaming solution in the long run. There's also Bluetooth 5.1, which allows you to connect without using your internet connection.

There are also some more traditional music playing methods too, thanks to the different radios built in. There's an FM radio, DAB, and DAB+, as well as an internet radio thanks to the Wi-Fi connection. There are physical connections too, including a USB-C port, an optical socket, and an auxiliary input.

But it's the slot that bisects part of the device's wooden top that'll bring the most attention — the CD player. The CD player is becoming a rarity as music streaming and downloading continue to dominate the music space, so it's nice to see a thoroughly modern device bring it back.

Sound-wise, the SuperCD sounds like a powerful audio box. There's a 40-watt class-D amplifier, along with two 3.5 radiators that promise "crisp, clear highs and deep, resonant lows." You can navigate the device with the screen on the front, and there's going to be a dedicated app you can use on your phone.

The RevoCD looks perfect for those who still have a massive CD collection, but who want to start streaming their music. Stay tuned for our full review to see if it lives up to the hype. You can buy one now from the Revo Website, where it costs $649 in the U.S. Or you can pick one up at Amazon.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors