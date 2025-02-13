Score $700 off this killer RTX 4080 gaming laptop ahead of Presidents' Day
This 16-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop is a steal
Presidents' Day falls on Monday (Feb 17), but Presidents Day sales are starting now and running through the long weekend. That means right now is the time to shop for a new laptop if you need one, because the deals are hot. Gaming laptops are especially smart to buy because they're typically pricey products, so big discounts mean more.
For example, the RTX 4080-powered Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop is $2,099 at B&H Photo Video, which knocks $700 off the usual $2,799 asking price of this 16-inch gaming machine.
This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a 16-inch gaming laptop powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, a 14th Gen Core i9 Intel CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's enough power to make even the best PC games look great on the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz display.
That means you're getting nearly a $3k laptop for close to $2k, and it's a great gaming machine to boot thanks to its 14th Gen Core i9 Intel CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop graphics card.
This model actually has a better CPU inside than the model we used for our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, and as you can see from our test results in that review it already ran games quite well—so I feel confident saying the newer Legion Pro 7i currently on sale at B&H is going to give you even better performance.
That means more than enough graphical muscle to run the best Steam games at good to stellar framerates on the 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) HDR-capable IPS display. Plus, you can enjoy silky-smooth framerates thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia's G-Sync adaptive sync tech.
And with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, you don't have to stress about this laptop running out of RAM or room for your favorite games anytime soon. Just be sure to keep it plugged in when possible—the Pro 7i lasted just over an hour while gaming and over 5 hours while surfing the web in our battery tests, so it's not great for gaming on the go.
But that's par for the course for even the best gaming laptops, so don't let it dissuade you. This power-hungry beast comes with a physical RJ-45 Ethernet jack anyway (in addition to a plentiful port array), so you'll get faster download speeds and better online gaming performance when you plug it into a wired Internet connection.
This is one of the lowest prices I've seen on this laptop so far this year and we don't know how long stock will last, so if you have your eye on it you might want to snag one now before the weekend hits and the President's Day sale shoppers are out in force!
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice.
Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptop pre-order date confirmed — here's when to grab one
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI (2025) hands-on review: A mid-range monster?