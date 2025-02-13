Score $700 off this killer RTX 4080 gaming laptop ahead of Presidents' Day

Presidents' Day falls on Monday (Feb 17), but Presidents Day sales are starting now and running through the long weekend. That means right now is the time to shop for a new laptop if you need one, because the deals are hot. Gaming laptops are especially smart to buy because they're typically pricey products, so big discounts mean more.

For example, the RTX 4080-powered Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop is $2,099 at B&H Photo Video, which knocks $700 off the usual $2,799 asking price of this 16-inch gaming machine.

That means you're getting nearly a $3k laptop for close to $2k, and it's a great gaming machine to boot thanks to its 14th Gen Core i9 Intel CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop graphics card.

This model actually has a better CPU inside than the model we used for our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, and as you can see from our test results in that review it already ran games quite well—so I feel confident saying the newer Legion Pro 7i currently on sale at B&H is going to give you even better performance.

That means more than enough graphical muscle to run the best Steam games at good to stellar framerates on the 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) HDR-capable IPS display. Plus, you can enjoy silky-smooth framerates thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia's G-Sync adaptive sync tech.

And with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, you don't have to stress about this laptop running out of RAM or room for your favorite games anytime soon. Just be sure to keep it plugged in when possible—the Pro 7i lasted just over an hour while gaming and over 5 hours while surfing the web in our battery tests, so it's not great for gaming on the go.

But that's par for the course for even the best gaming laptops, so don't let it dissuade you. This power-hungry beast comes with a physical RJ-45 Ethernet jack anyway (in addition to a plentiful port array), so you'll get faster download speeds and better online gaming performance when you plug it into a wired Internet connection.

This is one of the lowest prices I've seen on this laptop so far this year and we don't know how long stock will last, so if you have your eye on it you might want to snag one now before the weekend hits and the President's Day sale shoppers are out in force!