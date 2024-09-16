Hurry! Best Buy's knocking $400 off this RTX 4060 gaming laptop for a limited time

The HP Omen Transcend 14 has a reputation for being the thinnest of the best gaming laptops on the market, and right now, you can save hundreds of dollars on a new one with a speedy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card inside.

That's because the HP Omen Transcend 14 is $1,299 @ Best Buy for a limited time, discounted from the usual $1,699 asking price. That's a substantial savings of $400 off this svelte and elegant gaming laptop, which has the added strength of looking like a low-key ultraportable when closed so you won't raise eyebrows at the coffee shop.

HP Omen Transcend 14: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

This is a speedy HP Omen Transcend 14 model with a 120Hz 2.8K OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, all squeezed into a lovely thin laptop with customizable RGB lighting.

The model that Best Buy has on sale is basically identical to the hardware we checked out for our HP Omen Transcend 14 review, and if you read it, you'll see that it's got enough horsepower to play the best PC games in 1080p at great framerates.

But while gaming performance is good, that's not the standout feature of this laptop. Plenty of gaming laptops can run games as well or better, but few look as good doing it. The HP Omen Transcend 14 is remarkably thin for a gaming laptop at just 0.7 inches thick, and the bright 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800) OLED panel makes everything you do on it look brilliant. Plus, with a 120Hz refresh rate, it can keep pace with gameplay at up to 120 frames per second, which means this eye-catching OLED panel can go as hard as you can while gaming.

We also love the comfortable, satisfying keyboard on the HP Omen Transcend 14, which is great for gaming or getting writing done in the dark, thanks to its soft RGB lighting. Plus, you get plenty of ports for old-school or new-school accessories, including a pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, another pair of USB-A ports, an HDMI out for external displays and a headphone jack for gaming undisturbed.

And while it's a little frustrating that you have to charge via one of those USB-C ports, and you have to charge reasonably often because the battery life isn't great — under 5 hours normally and just one hour while gaming — that's not much worse than most gaming laptops.

Most gaming laptops don't look this good on a desk, either, and you don't see a deal this good on this laptop every day. If it doesn't meet your needs, no worries--there are currently epic laptop sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart that offer plenty of other opportunities to snag a great notebook at a discount!