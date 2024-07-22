Get this monstrous RTX 4090 gaming laptop for $700 off while deal lasts

Just because Prime Day is over doesn’t mean there aren’t laptop deals to take advantage of. To that end, I just found one of the biggest gaming laptops on sale for an equally huge discount.

Right now, the Alienware m18 R2 is on sale for $3,099 at Dell. That discounted cost isn’t cheap, but considering you’re saving $700 off the original $3,799 asking price, it’s a fantastic deal. This sale might not last long, so it’d be wise to act fast if you want this gigantic desktop replacement.

Alienware m18 R2: was $3,799 now $3,099 @ Dell

The Alienware m18 R2 is a hulking beast of a laptop that delivers equally powerful performance and offers smooth gaming experiences at high framerates. While it's too large to travel with and the cooling design could be better, there's not much about this laptop that's a dealbreaker.

As we said in our Alienware m18 R2 review, this monster is Alienware’s most powerful gaming laptop yet. Matching its big size is similarly big performance thanks to this configuration’s Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia RTX 490 laptop GPU and 64GB of RAM. Thanks to those components, it can handle most scenarios — from playing graphically demanding video games to editing 4K videos.

In addition, the m18 R2 features an incredible Cherry MX mechanical keyboard that’s a joy to type on and a generous number of ports, including an SD card slot. The 18-inch display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600, 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, which makes it almost as good as the best gaming monitors due to its image quality and performance.

While its size can help the m18 R2 serve as a desktop replacement, it can also be a hindrance. At 9.3 pounds, this isn’t exactly the most portable laptop to carry around. If you do plan to take this beast out and about, the laptop bag you currently own likely won’t be able to hold it. However, buying a new laptop bag might be a small price to pay considering you’re almost getting a full-fledged desktop experience.

The Alienware m18 R2 is one of the best gaming laptops we’ve reviewed and comes with our highest recommendation. It’s worth picking up at this reduced price while the sale lasts. Don’t miss out!