You can get 6 months of Apple Music for just $2.99 right now — here's how

As Spotify rests on its laurels about its future hi-fi tier, Apple Music introduces a fresh new deal that looks to save you loads of money on a service that actually has to-notch audio quality.

You can currently grab six months of Apple Music for just $2.99 — that's less than a single month would normally cost you. This is only for the month of February, mind you, so you've not got long to get half a year for less than a latte.

6 months Apple Music for $2.99

Apple Music is one of our favorite streaming services — there's a reason it got 4.5 stars in our review. The hi-res lossless streaming is a big bonus for anyone who likes to listen with high-end gear, and the library is amongst the biggest. It's app is extremely easy to use as well, and the addition of Spatial Audio for compatible devices is a big bonus. This is an incredible deal, getting you 6 months of the service for less than a $11.99 single month. In fact, after some quick maths, you save a massive $68.

I really like Apple Music. If you're an Apple user it's almost a no-brainer, in fact. You get better streaming quality, the greatest Spatial Audio content in the business, and some great human-led curation — all for less than Spotify. We rank it above the green circle in our best music streaming services list, in fact.

Combine Apple Music with an iPhone and a pair of AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Max, and you've the recipe for a stellar musical experience. Even Android users don't miss out on the fun, with a solid app available for the best Android phones.

Normally, the service costs you $11.99 per month, so this deal ends up saving you a whole load in the long run. There are just a couple of caveats to bear in mind — the deal is only going to last until the 27th of February, so you don't have long to grab the trial.

It's also only open to new subscribers, and those who are using 'eligible devices', which Apple appears to say are an "iPhone, iPad, or Mac". If you're able to get a three-month free trial you cannot get this six-month deal either.

Fill all those criteria? It's off to hi-res streaming land for you, musical sailor.