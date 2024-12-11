Save up to $200 on Sonos devices in the Sonos Holiday Sale

I love Sonos gear, and I'm always keen to recommend its audio devices to those looking to make their home audio smarter. Its speakers sound good and feature some great WiFi connectivity options, the soundbars always outperform their size, and they also look really nice in situ.

Unfortunately, they also tend to be pretty expensive, taking them out of the range of affordability for a wide range of people. At the moment though you're able to save a whole bunch on Sonos devices thanks to some massive discounts this holiday season. There's the Sonos Ace for $349 at Sonos, with a $100 discount for the new lowest price ever. The Sonos Arc soundbar is now $699 at Amazon with a $200 discount and another lowest price ever.

There are more deals besides — this holiday season could be the perfect time to pick up a new Sonos speaker. (For more savings, check out our guide to the best Sonos promo codes).

Mega Sonos Savings

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $139 at Sonos US & Canada When Sonos updated its most portable speaker, all the best bits were left intact. That means it sounds epic for such a small speaker, and also connects to your WiFi so that you can send your music over AirPlay and with the Sonos app. Battery life of 10 hours isn't spectacular, but its plenty to last you through the day. This is a very solid saving.

Lowest price! Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Sonos US & Canada Sonos Era 100 speaker is the perfect companion to your Sonos soundbar. You can use them as surround channels for even better surround sound. As a smart speaker, it's strong as well. We gave it a 4.5-star rating in our review, because of its excellent sound and helpful smart features. This $50 discount brings it down to its lowest-ever price.