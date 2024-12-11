Save up to $200 on Sonos devices in the Sonos Holiday Sale
Upgrade your home audio for less
I love Sonos gear, and I'm always keen to recommend its audio devices to those looking to make their home audio smarter. Its speakers sound good and feature some great WiFi connectivity options, the soundbars always outperform their size, and they also look really nice in situ.
Unfortunately, they also tend to be pretty expensive, taking them out of the range of affordability for a wide range of people. At the moment though you're able to save a whole bunch on Sonos devices thanks to some massive discounts this holiday season. There's the Sonos Ace for $349 at Sonos, with a $100 discount for the new lowest price ever. The Sonos Arc soundbar is now $699 at Amazon with a $200 discount and another lowest price ever.
There are more deals besides — this holiday season could be the perfect time to pick up a new Sonos speaker. (For more savings, check out our guide to the best Sonos promo codes).
Quick Links
- Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $139 @ Sonos
- Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 @ Sonos
- Sonos Ace: was $449 now $349 @ Sonos
- Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $359 @ Sonos
- Sonos Arc: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon
Mega Sonos Savings
When Sonos updated its most portable speaker, all the best bits were left intact. That means it sounds epic for such a small speaker, and also connects to your WiFi so that you can send your music over AirPlay and with the Sonos app. Battery life of 10 hours isn't spectacular, but its plenty to last you through the day. This is a very solid saving.
Sonos Era 100 speaker is the perfect companion to your Sonos soundbar. You can use them as surround channels for even better surround sound. As a smart speaker, it's strong as well. We gave it a 4.5-star rating in our review, because of its excellent sound and helpful smart features. This $50 discount brings it down to its lowest-ever price.
Sonos' Ace headphones are the firm's first foray into wearable audio, and they're a great pair of cans. They got a 4.5-star rating in our review, thanks mostly to their excellent Spatial Audio. They sound good to boot, have a very comfortable fit, and they have a very solid 30-hour battery life.
The Move 2 is a spectacular Bluetooth speaker packed with top-notch features. In our review, we gave the speaker 4.5 stars, noting the excellent sound quality and useful smart features. It also has 24 hours of battery life, giving you plenty of listening time. This is the new lowest price.
The Sonos Arc wrote the book on Atmos soundbars, and it can now be found at some great prices. It sounds massive, has super clear bass, and works with other Sonos speakers for some of the best surround sound around. We loved the soundbar in the Sonos Arc review, especially the extra smart features like Alexa and Google Assistant. This $200 discount brings the Arc down to its lowest price ever.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.