Listen up! AirPods 4 just dropped below $100 for a new lowest price ever

The AirPods 4 have finally dropped below $99 — it took the old AirPods 2 a little while to get it done, so there's no great surprise its taken some time with these, but it's a welcome discount on a solid pair of open-fitting in-ear buds.

There's a $30 discount on Apple's budget buds at the moment, so you can find the Airpods 4 for just $99 at Amazon. That's a new lowest price, and marks a great opportunity to replace your aging AirPods 2, or dip your toes into the AirPods game.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are the cheapest AirPods that money can buy, and we loved testing them for our four-star review. This is the non-ANC version, but you still get the same great sound, excellent touch controls and comfortable fit as the more expensive variant. This price is the lowest they've ever been since their release last year, thanks to a $30 discount.

The AirPods 4 replaced the very old AirPods 2 and the slightly newer, but still old, AirPods 3. They brought a similar but improved eartip-less fit, and Spatial Audio to a much lower price point. That fit might make the buds divisive — some love the less intrusive nature of the buds, while others don't like the lack of a seal between the buds and your ear.

The core sound is good, and they rank among the best wireless earbuds you can buy today. Their main weakness is the battery life, which hasn't seen any improvement since the previous models. You only get five hours from the buds themselves, but you can top them up quickly with the charging case so that they can last your work day — just pop them out in your lunch break, charge them up, and they're good to go for the rest of the day.

The biggest addition to the cheaper model is the Spatial Audio, and it's the best implementation in a pair of less expensive buds.

It widens the soundstage well, and makes your music sound more surrounding. In fact, they're a great way of experiencing the technology without paying double for the AirPods Pro 2 — and thanks to this deal, it's even cheaper.