Beats Studio Pro have a massive $180 discount for the best post-Christmas headphones deal

Beats have been going through something of a rennaisance as of late. It completely revamped the Studio Buds into the Studio Buds+, added the budget oriented Solo Buds to the lineup, and resurrected the otherwise defunct Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker. One of the headline new products where the Beats Studio Pro — which now find themselves at a great price.

You can buy the Beats Studio Pro for $169 at Amazon right now, thanks to a $180 saving. That is only $10 away from their previous lowest price, and I think it might be the one of the best post-Christmas sales on headphones so far.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon This $180 discount brings the Beats Studio Pro only $10 away from their lowest ever price. In our review, we loved their new, effective ANC and very solid battery life, and while their price felt high at full RRP, this deal makes them an incredible bargain. The perfect post-Christmas headphones saving.

At their full price, the Beats Studio Pro weren't quite up to the same standard as their similarly priced rivals. At this incredible deal price, however, they are more than worth your time. This makes them around half the price of the other best wireless headphones, and perfect for those long journeys or commutes that are begging for some ANC and music.

The ANC was the feature that seemed to receive the most work, and it blocks out lots of noise. It's best for engine noises, low-end cityscape sounds, and noisy train carriages. It's not quite up to the same level as the likes of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, but it gets closer than you might expect.

The sound is fine, with far less bass than you might expect. It's a more neutral sound signature than the traditional Beats profile, and if you plug them in over USB-C, then they sound pretty good.

Battery life is a highlight, with 40 hours of charge on tap. That's more than both the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the QuietComfort Ultra headphones for some decent staying power. This is a great deal on a solid pair of headphones, perfect for an end-of-year treat.