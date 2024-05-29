Beat Solo Buds are launching June 18 for half the cost of AirPods 3

This summer, be prepared to see the new Beats Solo Buds everywhere you go — Beats just announced that its new true wireless earbuds will launch on June 18 for $79.

Not only do they look awfully affordable at half the price of the AirPods 3, but the Beats Solo Buds will come in four color options: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red. Three of those colors will be available at all retailers, but Arctic Purple will only be available to Apple and Target.

As we reported when they were announced alongside the new Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones, the Beats Solo Buds will offer a new smaller case and outer shell that will make them easier to carry and wear for longer periods of time, as well as an extended 18-hour battery life between the buds and the case.

The Buds will be compatible with both iOS and Android, allowing for one-touch pairing, automatic pre-pairing across your devices, plus Find My or Find My Device, depending on which OS you use.

Affordable true wireless earbuds are on the rise

Once upon a time, the name Beats was synonymous with pricey headphones. Still, the Beats Solo Buds is just the latest example of the company dropping its prices to keep up with the competition from Sony, JBL and other major players in the audio space.

The price difference also helps products from Beats, a subsidiary of Apple, differentiate themselves from Apple products like the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 which typically cost between $150 and $250.

That being said, the Solo Buds do seem to make a few omissions to hit their $79 price point. There's no mention of active noise cancellation, for example, nor is there hands-free Siri like you'd find on the AirPods Pro lineup.

Surprisingly these do offer spatial audio support via Apple Music. We'll have to try them for ourselves to see how they sound, but it's great to see such a low price barrier to one of the biggest new formats in audio.

Looking to snag some earbuds for even less? Check out our guide to the best cheap wireless earbuds.