Beats is releasing a new pair of true wireless earbuds for just $79

While the news of the Beats Solo4 wireless headphones is going to take up most of the headlines today (April 30), it’s not the only affordably priced new addition to the Beats lineup. There’s also the new Beats Solo Buds that will cost just $79 when they go on sale in June.

The Solo Buds, as pictured above, are the smallest earbuds we’ve yet seen from Beats and will be available in four different color variants: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red.

According to Beats, the Solo Buds are the smallest earbuds the company has ever produced, but still offer that beefy full-bodied sound that the company is known for. The earbuds are both iOS- and Android-compatible and offer an 18-hour battery life.

Speaking of batteries, just like the latest AirPods Pro 2, the Beats Solo Buds also use USB-C for quick-charging, and Beats says that a 5-minute charge gives up to 1 hour of playback. They also conveniently comply with the EU’s universal charging standard that goes into effect by the end of 2024.

(Image credit: Beats)

Beats are dropping the price

Once upon a time, Beats was known as a luxury brand, but these days the company (now owned by Apple) runs the gamut of prices.

At the high end there's the Beats Studio Pro that launched at $349 / £349 / AU$529; at the mid-range is the new Beats Solo 4 that will cost $199; and now at the low end there's the new Beats Solo Buds and older Beats Flex that cost $79 and $69, respectively.

Admittedly, not all of the new earbuds and headphones have been award-winners — only the Beats Fit Pro have landed on our list of the best wireless earbuds — but in terms of value, it's been hard to beat Beats.

That said, Beats isn't alone at this lower price. Nothing recently released its low-cost Ear (a) earbuds for $99, while brands like EarFun and JLab launch cheap new earbuds every other week it seems like.

It's a crowded market, but it's nice to see that big names like Beats aren't afraid to throw their hat into the ring. Will the new $79 Beats Solo Buds offer an award-winning, budget alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM5? Only time will tell, but if you're searching for cheap wireless earbuds, we can help.