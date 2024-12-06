AirPods 4 just got a big price drop — and it's way cheaper than Black Friday
New lowest price for Apple's latest ANC buds
When the AirPods 4 launched earlier this year during the GlowTime Apple event, I was curious to see what prices they might drop to over the holiday shopping season. There was no massive discount over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but a week later we've got a price that makes them very easy to recommend.
The AirPods 4 with ANC are now $139 at Amazon, thanks to a $40 discount. That makes them cheaper than ever for a very compelling AirPods deal.
Lowest ever price! This is the biggest discount we've seen on the AirPods 4, since their release in September. We loved the AirPods 4 in our review, with their surprisingly effective ANC being a major a highlight. Transparency mode is a nice added extra. They sound pretty good, too, featuring a more open fit than the AirPods Pro 2.
When I first saw the AirPods 4 with ANC, I wasn't sure I believed Apple about the noise cancellation. I've seen other, similar buds try to block sound, like Samsung's bean-shaped Ear Buds Live, which struggled to cope with the noise of the outside world. I couldn't even tell if the ANC was turned on with those buds, and I had to turn the music up very loud to be able to hear what was going on.
The AirPods 4 managed to surprise me with their ANC when I finally got them in my ears. While not as impressive as the almost silence you might find with the AirPods Pro 2 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, it was enough that I couldn't hear rushing traffic or babies crying while riding the bus. That's an impressive feat considering that they don't form a seal in the ear like their silicon ear tip-equipped competitors.
Beyond the ANC, Apple has made a very solid pair of earbuds. If you like a more open fit, then they are very comfortable. Their compact case is perfectly shaped to slip into any pocket, and despite its impressive 30-hour battery, it's very small. I do wish the buds themselves lasted a little longer though — 5 hours is on the shorter side.
Overall, though, the AirPods 4 with ANC is one of the best wireless earbuds around and this is a can't-miss price drop.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.