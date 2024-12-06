AirPods 4 just got a big price drop — and it's way cheaper than Black Friday

When the AirPods 4 launched earlier this year during the GlowTime Apple event, I was curious to see what prices they might drop to over the holiday shopping season. There was no massive discount over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but a week later we've got a price that makes them very easy to recommend.

The AirPods 4 with ANC are now $139 at Amazon, thanks to a $40 discount. That makes them cheaper than ever for a very compelling AirPods deal.

When I first saw the AirPods 4 with ANC, I wasn't sure I believed Apple about the noise cancellation. I've seen other, similar buds try to block sound, like Samsung's bean-shaped Ear Buds Live, which struggled to cope with the noise of the outside world. I couldn't even tell if the ANC was turned on with those buds, and I had to turn the music up very loud to be able to hear what was going on.

The AirPods 4 managed to surprise me with their ANC when I finally got them in my ears. While not as impressive as the almost silence you might find with the AirPods Pro 2 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, it was enough that I couldn't hear rushing traffic or babies crying while riding the bus. That's an impressive feat considering that they don't form a seal in the ear like their silicon ear tip-equipped competitors.

Beyond the ANC, Apple has made a very solid pair of earbuds. If you like a more open fit, then they are very comfortable. Their compact case is perfectly shaped to slip into any pocket, and despite its impressive 30-hour battery, it's very small. I do wish the buds themselves lasted a little longer though — 5 hours is on the shorter side.

Overall, though, the AirPods 4 with ANC is one of the best wireless earbuds around and this is a can't-miss price drop.