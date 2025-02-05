Act fast! AirPods Pro 2 plummet to their lowest price of 2025

The AirPods Pro 2 might just be the most recognizable pair of earbuds around. They're ubiquitous — if you live anywhere near a city its almost impossible to walk ten feet without spotting someone with those signature white stems hanging from their ears.

It feels like everyone has a pair; but if you don't, then now might be a great time to join the AirPods Party. That's because the AirPods Pro 2 are currently just $169 at Amazon for their lowest price of 2025. That's thanks to a massive $90 saving — the only time we've seen them lower was December last year for a few days.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent pair of in-ear buds, especially if you're an Apple user. As we found in their review, one of their best features is how well they work with other Apple devices, connecting seamlessly with your whole ecosystem. We also loved their stellar noise canceling and solid, neutral sound. This deal brings them down to their lowest price of 2025 thanks to a $90 saving.

When I used an iPhone, my AirPods Pro 2 were my go-to traveling companion. I love the little buds, and there's good reason for their inclusion in the best noise canceling earbuds list. The ANC packed into the AirPods Pro 2 might not quite reach the heady heights of the likes of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, but they manage to block enough noise that I never had to worry about being disturbed by busy public transport at all.

They're comfortable too, with plenty of ear tip options to suit a variety of different ears. It's the interoperability within the Apple ecosystem that really stands out, though. Connect them to just one of your devices, like your iPhone, and they'll hook up with your Apple account, and whenever you play music on your MacBook or iPad, they'll automatically switch over.

This deal brings them down to the lowest price of 2025, and given that the potential AirPods Pro 3 feel like they're some way down the line, it's the perfect opportunity to take the leap.