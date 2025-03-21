I used these 7 genius ChatGPT prompts to supercharge my Netflix viewing experience

If you've ever gotten hooked on a show to the point of binging, you're not alone. Like many, I take every opportunity in my busy schedule to keep up with my favorite Netflix shows on one of the best streaming services.

Whether I'm watching You on the treadmill, revisiting Gossip Girl with other nostalgic moms at my kids' soccer practice, or catching a few minutes of Running Point before bed, I find myself immersed in these shows whenever I can.

But what if there was a way to enhance this viewing experience even further? What if you could discover hidden gems that nobody is talking about yet, get personalized recommendations, or even bring your favorite shows to life after the final season? Enter ChatGPT.

These seven prompts have completely changed the way I watch my favorite Netflix shows and significantly enhanced what I get for my monthly subscription.

1. Get highly personalized recommendations

Prompt: “I love watching [Top 3 favorite shows]. Can you recommend Netflix shows or movies that match their style, tone, or themes?”

You may have noticed that Netflix has its own hit-or-miss algorithm. I can’t tell me how many shows I’ve started and immediately stopped because the recommendations were totally off. I’m sure it doesn’t help that I have very eclectic taste.

In this prompt, I suggest including your top three favorite shows, but don’t be afraid to list several more shows that you’ve enjoyed.

ChatGPT will not only customize a list of shows for you, but it will explain why each one fits your tastes and may even suggest lesser-known options.

2. Tailor your watchlist to your mood

Prompt: “I’m in the mood for [comedy/thriller/cozy vibes/etc.], but I don’t want something too [scary/long/slow]. Can you suggest Netflix shows or movies that fit this?”

Sometimes I just need a feel-good escape. Whether I’ve had a bad day or I'm just searching for something different to take my mind off of the mundane, I use this prompt to generate some options outside of the generic ones.

I like to think of it as comfort viewing for the soul. I’ve discovered some of the most interesting shows that I may never have enjoyed watching if it weren’t for this prompt steering me in a new direction.

3. Write yourself into the show

Prompt: “I love [Netflix show]. Knowing what you know about me, please write me in as a [main character, sidekick, reoccurring role]. Give me a name, character description, and a mini plotline.”

Would Dan Humphrey have ever dumped Serena van der Woodsen for me? I had to know! This prompt is so much fun and perfect for fan-fiction lovers. ChatGPT lets you fully immerse yourself in the lives of your favorite shows.

So, whether you want to be a Hawkins resident in Stranger Things or a Bridgerton sibling, ChatGPT can create a fun backstory. For this example, I asked ChatGPT to give me a reoccurring role on Younger. Team Charles, of course.

As a bonus, I’ve used a version of this prompt to continue a show after the series is over or while I’m waiting for the next season. I was so eager for Ginny and Georgia to come back that I finally just asked ChatGPT to write the third season.

4. Get insider-level show summaries (without spoilers!)

Prompt: “I’m curious about [Netflix show] but don’t want spoilers. Can you give me a short summary that includes the genre, tone, and why I might like it?”

If it seems like everyone is talking about a certain popular show and you haven’t started a single episode, this is a great way to stay in the loop.

Whether or not you actually watch the show is completely up to you, but at least you can get the gist of it enough to enjoy listening in on others discuss it without feeling left out. I speak from experience. I got a recap of Nobody Wants This and ended up watching it, although I’m way behind.



This is also a great feature if you’re one of those people who gets squeamish when an animal is in the show, and you just have to know if it gets hurt or dies.

5. Plan the ultimate themed watch party

Prompt: “I want to host a watch party for [Netflix show/movie]. Can you suggest a fun theme, food, drinks, and decorations that match the vibe of the show?”

I will not age myself by saying I was a Jonathan Taylor Thomas fan for a large part of my teens. Wait, I just did. Oops. Anyway, it would have been nice to have ChatGPT back then to throw the ultimate JTT party.

Luckily, today, viewers can use this prompt to create their very own comedy night, mystery movie night or the best Leo DiCaprio film party. ChatGPT can elevate your event by providing creative suggestions for food, beverages, and décor, for an unforgettable experience.

6. Discover secret Netflix categories and hidden gems

Prompt: “Can you list some underrated Netflix movies or shows that most people don’t know about, based on different genres?”

You can make yourself the most interesting person in the room by discovering movies and shows that are a bit off the beaten path. Netflix has thousands of hidden categories and lesser-known gems that don’t get much promotion.

Less popular shows often come without the extensive hype that can lead to unrealistic expectations. Watching these titles allows you to form unbiased opinions and enjoy content without preconceived notions.

Personally, I enjoy exploring niche categories because it often means supporting independent filmmakers and diverse storytellers. Plus, there are very rarely any spoilers flying around.

Keep in mind that ChatGPT isn't perfect. As you can see, if I'm looking for "less popular shows" Adolescence certainly shouldn't be on this list even at No. 7.

7. Find the perfect show for multi-tasking or background watching

Prompt: “I need a Netflix show that I can watch while [folding laundry, cooking, cleaning]. Something engaging but not too complicated. Any recommendations?”

When everyone in the house is asleep but I’m still awake wrapping up my day, I don’t want to start anything too complicated. Similarly, if I’m cooking or doing light housework, sometimes having a show on in the background is helpful. Folding laundry in silence is the worst.

Netflix has a lot of great shows that do not require full focus, which means they are perfect for causal watching.

Let ChatGPT know what type of show you’re looking for, or even the activity you’re doing, it will find just the right show to match your activity.

Final thoughts

These seven ChatGPT prompts can turn Netflix from a mindless experience into a curated one tailored just for you.

There are dozens, maybe even hundreds of movies and shows that you are missing because of the algorithm or poor recommendations.

Get more out of your subscription and viewing experience by using ChatGPT to level up your streaming game.