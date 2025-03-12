Google's next big Circle to Search upgrade could involve automatic translation — here's what we know

Circle to... translate?

A photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in hand with the Circle to Search feature in use. The circle is half drawn.
(Image credit: Future)

Artificial intelligence is intended to make our lives easier on a day-to-day basis, and anyone that spends their days reading just about anything in their non-native language could be very pleased with what Google is cooking up.

Fresh off rolling out its new 'AI Mode' for Search and Gemini Calendar integration, Google is giving Android users something new if a new APK deep dive from Android Authority is anything to go by.

The report suggests the new 16.9.39.sa.arm64 beta version of the Google app is getting a new auto-translate feature for Circle to Search.

Circle to Search getting auto-translate update?

Circle to Search

(Image credit: Google)

Currently, you need to open Circle to Search, select the Translate option, and you're good to go.

With this potential beta update, however, it appears the translation will be able to be triggered automatically — skipping the need to select the Translate function and just letting you circle what you need.

The feature, which can be disabled via the three-dot menu, can make it easier to translate in one simple step. And for anyone living in multilingual regions, this could be a massive time-saver.

Android Authority stresses that beta features may not make it to the full release, but the fact it's already usable is pretty promising.

For anyone living in multilingual regions, this could be a massive time-saver.

Circle to Search isn't yet a universal feature across devices but chances are that if you have one of the best Android phones, you'll be able to use it. On Pixel phones, the feature runs on Pixel 6 and later, whereas any flagship Samsung phone from the Galaxy S21 series onwards is compatible. As is the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 13 and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

For more on Circle To Search, be sure to check out how it performed in our testing on the Samsung Galaxy S25.

More from Tom's Guide

Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributing writer

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

