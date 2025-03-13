Google is putting it's Gemini 2.0 AI into robots — here's how it's going

News
By published

AI is getting physical

Google Gemini and a pair of robotic hands
(Image credit: Google)

Artificial intelligence is reaching out across just about every piece of tech you can think of, and Google's Gemini is right at the forefront.

The tech giant is seemingly rolling out a new 'Circle to Search' tweaks after its new 'AI Mode' for Search and Gemini Calendar integration, but its DeepMind AI team has been far more ambitious.

That team has developed two new models of Gemini specifically designed to work with robots.

The first, called just "Gemini Robotics", is an advanced vision-language-action (VLA) LLM with Gemini 2.0 as its foundation. It's able to use physical motion to respond to prompts.

Google rolling out Gemini to robots

In a recent press briefing attended by The Verge, DeepMind's senior director and head of robotics, Carolina Parada explained Gemini Robotics “draws from Gemini’s multimodal world understanding and transfers it to the real world by adding physical actions as a new modality.”

The model makes big strides in generality, interactivity, and dexterity, the company says.

“While we have made progress in each one of these areas individually in the past with general robotics, we’re bringing [drastically] increasing performance in all three areas with a single model,” Parada explained.

“This enables us to build robots that are more capable, that are more responsive and that are more robust to changes in their environment.”

Gemini Robotics: Dynamic interactions - YouTube Gemini Robotics: Dynamic interactions - YouTube
Watch On

Gemini Robots-ER model

The second model is called Gemini Robots-ER, which is a VLM with "advanced spatial understanding", with the robot running the model able to make its own way through and environment as things change around it.

It's able to discern between different shapes and items, making it ideal for packing items.

Gemini Robotics: Dexterous skills - YouTube Gemini Robotics: Dexterous skills - YouTube
Watch On

As for the robots themselves, Google is partnering with Austin-based robotics company Apptronik to "build the next generation of humanoid robots," while the likes of Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics and more are also getting test access to the Gemini Robotics-ER model.

The advancements of robotics is seemingly being supercharged as the next logical step for AI application. At last year's CES 2024, Tom's Guide noticed the proliferation of robotics and we think it's fair to say the industry is about to have its iPhone moment.

More from Tom's Guide

TOPICS
Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributing writer

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Gemini
Google Gemini — everything you need to know
AI Mode of google search
Google launches 'AI Mode' for search — here's how to try it now
Gemini logo shown on a phone&#039;s screen.
Gemini 2.0 'Experimental Advanced' is now available to paying subscribers
The new Gemini app home page vs the old
Forget ChatGPT — Google Gemini can now see the world with live video and screen-sharing
Google Calendar app on iPhone
Google Calendar is about to get a Gemini AI upgrade, and it makes more sense than you'd think
Gemini logo
Google's Gemini 2.0 update will supercharge your phone — 3 changes to try first
Latest in AI
Google Gemini and a pair of robotic hands
Google is putting it's Gemini 2.0 AI into robots — here's how it's going
Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen
I’ve been using Apple Intelligence for 3 months — here are 5 features I use every day
Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone
Apple Intelligence — everything you need to know about Apple's AI
Manus AI logo on smartphone screen
How to join Manus — the new AI assistant everyone is talking about
Manus logo on phone next to AI
Manus AI is the new challenger to DeepSeek — everything you need to know
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in hand with the Circle to Search feature in use. The circle is half drawn.
Google's next big Circle to Search upgrade could involve automatic translation — here's what we know
Latest in News
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
5 biggest iOS 19 rumors — here’s how Apple could transform your iPhone
Sonos logo on a smart speaker
Sonos halts work on rumored super streaming device — what's next?
Google Gemini and a pair of robotic hands
Google is putting it's Gemini 2.0 AI into robots — here's how it's going
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 13 (#641)
The cast of The Wizard of Oz
5 best kids' movies based on books to stream now
HomePod with display concept render
Apple HomePod with display now rumored for late 2025 launch
More about ai
Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen

I’ve been using Apple Intelligence for 3 months — here are 5 features I use every day
Manus logo on phone next to AI

Manus AI is the new challenger to DeepSeek — everything you need to know
A black Panasonic Lumix G97 mirrorless camera

I tested Lumix's latest beginner camera — and the photos blew me away
See more latest