Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 leak just revealed some key specs — here’s what’s coming

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE has already been announced, but the Galaxy Watch 7 should also be on the way — and is expected to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked next month. A leaked retail listing from Amazon Canada (via PassionateGeekz) might have just told us a bunch of key specs to expect on that day.

The listing doesn’t appear to feature any images, but we can safely assume it’ll be relatively similar to previous models. At the very least the listing seems to confirm the watch will be available in a 40mm design just like the Galaxy Watch 6. No sign of a 44m model, but it’s possible its absence is down to it having an entirely separate sales page.

On to the hardware, and it looks like the Galaxy Watch 7 will offer a 3nm AP chipset that’s said to offer better power efficiency and a smoother operation. That power efficiency is said to offer “days of use on a single charge” though it isn’t specified how long it should last.

However FCC certification suggests that the battery will offer 15W charging, compared to 10W from current models. So no matter how long the Galaxy Watch 7’s battery lasts it should be able to recharge noticeably faster.

Health monitoring is said to come in the form of an “advanced” heart rate monitor, blood oxygen detection, stress and sleep quality analysis plus “various workout modes”. All that comes as part of Samsung’s BioActiveSensor 2.

The key detail here is that the watch will apparently come with its own AI companion. This companion will apparently work as part of the sleep and exercise monitoring as well as your communications — including Galaxy AI’s smart reply system. It’s not clear how the AI will integrate itself in these features, but having that extra machine power available could potentially allow for new features and better recommendations on how to improve.

Considering the Watch 7 is rumored to come with Sleep Apnea detection, it could be one of those upgrades that relies on combining new software with existing hardware — rather than adding a brand new sensor.

Pricing is listed as $358.55 CAD, which works out at around $299 in the U.S. No doubt we’ll hear more details about that, along with color options at Galaxy Unpacked — which is rumored to be happening on July 10. In the meantime you can check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 hub for all the latest news and updates on what to expect.