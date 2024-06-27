Massive Samsung Unpacked leak just revealed Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3

Samsung's next Unpacked event is right around the corner, scheduled for July 10. The trickle of leaks surrounding the Korean company's next wearables and accessories keeps coming at a steady pace.

Over on X, regular leaker Evan Blass dropped a quartet of images purporting to showcase the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 7 and a couple of looks at the redesigned Galaxy Buds 3. All three devices look pretty sleek, as is Samsung's custom.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the company's new premium wearable. With a high-end $700 price tag, it needs to look worth that deposit.

Designed to compete with Apple's Watch Ultra series, the image from Blass showcases a classically designed face with a bright orange band. It matches renders we've seen of a circular face in a squarish case.

On the right side of the face, we can see two buttons above what appears to be an orange crown.

The vibrant orange band is a new look for the watch, as we've only seen grey or black offered so far. Allegedly, there will be a silver and a white option as well. It makes us wonder if Samsung will open the banding to other colorways.

The microLED display boasts a sapphire crystal screen that supposedly can hit up to 3,000 nits of brightness.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 image confirms some design principles we have seen from regular leak-maven OnLeaks.

It has been rumored that Samsung was playing with a square form factor for the Watch 7, but it appears the company is sticking with the circular face featured in the first six iterations of the brand's smartwatch.

It was rumored that the Watch 7 would come out in grey, white, and forest green. I would describe the watch in this leak as more of an olive. The Galaxy Watch 6 also came in Gold and "Graphite." I wouldn't be surprised if those colors also made their way onto shelves.

The Watch 7 sits comfortably between the recently announced $199 Galaxy Watch FE and the premium Ultra above. We expect it to launch between $299 and $499.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

Image 1 of 2 Leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds in white. Teal background (Image credit: Evan Blass) Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 charging case. The case is black and the earbuds are black. Teal background (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Buds 3 were rumored to get a redesign away from the bean-esque shape that has made up the earbuds line since 2020.

We knew Samsung would be adding a stem to the buds, a la Apple AirPods, but it's still weird to see. Blass himself previously teased the redesign with a heavily pixelated image.

The stem is supposed to make the Galaxy Buds easier to control, despite the controls on the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro being easy to use. Still, controls should get smoother and improve microphone quality.

We haven't seen any pricing for the upcoming Buds, but the Buds 2 debuted at $140, with the later Pro model launching at $230. We assume the Buds 3 will have a similar cost.

All three devices are supposed to be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked on July 10.

