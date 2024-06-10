Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro tipped to gain AirPod-like stems in leaked image

If a new leak is to be believed, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds look to be getting a pretty big redesign from the Buds 2 Pro, some of the best wireless earbuds available. In fact, it’s looking a bit Apple over here.

The heavily pixilated image from regular tech leaker Evan Blass shows what looks like a stem-esque design akin to Apple’s AirPods. If true, it means Samsung will be moving away from the bean design that Samsung has used in most of its wireless earbuds. A design language that has existed since 2020.

While Samsung’s Galaxy Buds line are easy to control without mistakes, a stem design does offer more control for calls. The stem on Apple’s AirPods is both a stabilizer and a touchpad for controls.

It also means that the microphone in the headphones will be closer to users’ mouths, hopefully making for clear calls.

We have some information about the upcoming earbuds. Samsung is supposedly bringing AI Galaxy features to their earbuds or making them able to access AI tools connected to Samsung phones.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

One new potential feature is real-time translation on-device, a feature hinted at for the S24 phone series.

Many rumors suggest that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds will probably debut when Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable phones. Those smartphones are supposed to launch at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in July before the Paris Olympics.

It has been suggested that the Buds 3 Pro will get a bigger battery. Perhaps a stemmed redesign makes more room for a larger battery or improved audio components.

A non-Pro model is expected to be released alongside the Buds 3 Pro, but we haven’t seen any information suggesting that it will also receive a stemmed redesign.

If Samsung truly goes after Apple with the redesign, one would hope that Samsung also copies Apple’s prices. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched at $229, far more expensive than the $170 a pair of AirPods will cost you. That price was also $30 more expensive than the previous generation Galaxy Buds Pro. That said, Buds 2 Pro go on sale all the time and tend to be priced down to Apple’s earbuds.

