I ran a marathon with the Garmin Epix Pro — and it's $300 off in the Amazon Spring Sale now

I wore the Garmin Epix Pro 51mm watch for a year and ran the London Marathon 2024 with the watch, clocking a PR partly thanks to its accurate tracking, useful training analysis and reliable pace stats during the event itself.

It’s a brilliant sports watch and currently reduced by 30% on Amazon, which brings the price of the Epix Pro 51mm down to $770, a saving over over $300.

While the Epix Pro has now been superseded by the Garmin Fenix 8, it’s still an excellent sports watch and much more affordable than the Fenix 8 thanks to this deal.

This is one of the standout Amazon Spring Sale deals I’ve seen, but if you’re looking for a cheaper option, try our Amazon Big Spring Sale Garmin deals round-up.

Garmin Epix Pro: was $1,099 now $770 at Amazon The Garmin Epix Pro is one of the best AMOLED sports watches I’ve tested, offering incredible battery life on top of accurate sports tracking and insightful training analysis, as well as best-in-class navigation tools and useful smart features like music storage. This deal is on the largest model of the watch, which offers the best battery life and a bigger screen.

The 51mm Garmin Epix Pro is the largest version of the watch, which makes it heavier than the smaller models but also substantially increases the battery life of the watch, and it also has a bigger screen.

I found the Epix Pro 51mm lasted me 10 days on a charge even when training heavily with the bright AMOLED screen set to always on. That’s around double the battery life of the smaller 47mm watch in my experience, but if you do prefer a smaller watch the Epix Pro 47mm is $729 down from $999 on Amazon right now.

These deals are on the titanium model of the Epix Pro, which has a lighter and more durable design than the steel model, with a sapphire crystal display that’s more scratch resistant than the glass one on the steel watch.

(Image credit: Future)

Compared with the Garmin Fenix 8, the Epix Pro misses out on some hardware upgrades like a new mic and speaker, and the Fenix 8 also has a diveproof design.

The Fenix 8 also has a new user interface, but otherwise the software on the Epix Pro has all the same key sports tracking, training analysis and navigation features.

It’s better value than the Fenix 8 thanks to this deal, though if you want a cheaper AMOLED Garmin, then the Garmin Epix 2 is reduced by 53% right now on Amazon.

It doesn’t offer a larger size or the flashlight you get on the Epix Pro, but is another great watch that our U.S. Editor-in-Chief Mike Prospero has worn for three years.