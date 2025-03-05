No, you shouldn’t follow Elon Musk’s sleep habits — here’s why

Opinion
By
published

Musk is part of a cohort of high achievers who survive (and apparently thrive) on 4-6 hours of sleep

Elon Musk at an event with his hands raised in the air, wearing a cap and reflective sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following celebrity nighttime routines and recreating their sleep habits has always been popular. After all, if they can be highly successful and productive by following a strict sleep schedule, why can’t you?

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk is part of the so-called 'sleepless elite,' a cohort of high achievers who survive (and apparently thrive) on 4-6 hours of sleep.

But that doesn't mean the rest of us should aspire to getting by on minimal sleep in high stress environments. Sleep deprivation has both long and short term consequences, including impaired cognitive function and a heightened risk of poor cardiac health.

Ultimately, good sleep comes down to ensuring you have the right bedroom set up (cool, quiet and dark,) a consistent sleep schedule and a calming nighttime routine.

But that doesn’t work for everyone, so it’s understandable if you’re turning to the superstars for some pointers. But it shouldn’t be Musk.

Here, we break down Elon Musk’s sleep habits and explain why they’re probably not a recipe for high productivity and success. Instead, we’ll offer some of our top tips to achieve better sleep.

Elon Musk’s three worst sleep habits

1. Only getting 6 hours of sleep

"I’ve tried [to sleep] less, but... even though I’m awake more hours, I get less done," Elon Musk claimed in an interview with CNBC, explaining that "the brain pain level is bad if I get less than six hours."

While everyone is different and will require a different amount of sleep a night based on factors like their age, gender and health, it’s generally recommended that we aim for 7-9 hours of sleep a night.

Less than this, and you may start to experience symptoms of sleep deprivation like irritability, fatigue and memory loss.

So is 6 hours of sleep really enough? Not for most people. Studies have shown sleeping for 6 hours or less may lead to obesity, diabetes, anxiety, depression and more.

Elon Musk stood in the White House with his arms folded and his head down looking tired

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Going to bed after 1am

Recent analysis of Musk’s tweets have identified his ‘off time’ is between 3am and 10am and he admitted on the The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that he tends to work until 1-2am.

Everyone has varying chronotypes that mean they either naturally feel sleepy early in the evening or much later into the evening, the two most common being early birds and night owls.

If you’re getting 7 hours of sleep, then going to bed later shouldn’t matter, right? Wrong.

According to this study, a bedtime after 1am can have a negative impact on your mental health and result in less REM sleep, leading to reduced brain function.

3. Sleeping in the office

There are new rumours circulating that Elon Musk has been sleeping on the floor of his government department, which isn’t surprising considering he did the same at Tesla and X.

There’s also word that he’s moved sofa beds and sleep pods into the DOGE offices.

Talking about sleeping on the Tesla Factory floor in a video that surfaced recently, Musk claims “since the team could see me sleeping on the floor during shift change, they knew I was there, and that made a huge difference, they gave it their all.”

But mixing work and your sleep environment can have a damaging impact on your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.

In fact, good sleep hygiene practice means only using your bedroom for sleep. By working in your bedroom, you break the association of your bed and room with relaxation and calm, making it more difficult for the brain to switch off at night.

Our tips for better sleep and productivity that actually work

Keep a consistent sleep schedule

A consistent sleep schedule works wonders for your internal body clock, also known as the circadian rhythm. This is the system that regulates your hormone levels and therefore energy levels.

By going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day, you help your body understand when it needs to be active and when it needs to rest. This is controlled by the release of melatonin (the sleepy hormone) and cortisol (the hormone that wakes you in the morning.)

Keeping your schedule the same even during the weekend will help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep throughout the night and feel more energized in the mornings.

Create a calming nighttime routine

After working a stressful day, you can’t expect to switch off immediately when you want to sleep. Instead, you need to help transition your brain and body to sleep mode with a calming nighttime routine.

Humans are creatures of habit, and repeating certain routines will signal to your body that it’s time to start winding down.

A woman reading in bed while drinking from a mug

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Start by avoiding screens half an hour to an hour before bed, and opt for calming activities that reduce stress, like reading.

Part of your nighttime routine could be quickly tidying your bedroom, as a clean, clutter free environment will help you relax and switch off for the night.

Practise good sleep hygiene

Good sleep hygiene is the pillar of a good night’s sleep. It refers to the habits you have during the day and evening that can have a positive or negative effect on your sleep.

For example, good sleep hygiene would be eating three balanced meals throughout the day, while poor sleep hygiene would be eating sugary snacks before bed.

Assess your own lifestyle to find out if anything you regularly do might be harming your sleep. This could include your work habits, diet, activity levels and more.

Lauren Jeffries
Lauren Jeffries
Sleep Features Editor

Lauren is an experienced writer and editor in the health and lifestyle industry and has led many campaigns and projects that deliver news, advice, and research on all things sleep. As the Sleep Features Editor for Tom’s Guide, Lauren writes, commissions and edits sleep and mattress content, from in-depth how-tos in sleep and mattress health to interviews with doctors and neuroscientists on the latest news in sleep. Lauren regularly tests new sleep tech and accessories to evaluate their effectiveness for getting good quality sleep and easing specific sleep struggles like nighttime anxiety. Alongside this, Lauren reports on the best mattress brands out there, like Helix, Saatva, and DreamCloud, helping readers find the right mattress for them and the best deals on them. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A man sleeping on his side in bed with wooden headboard and bedside table with alarm clock showing time as clocks go back
Biohacker reveals the sleep schedule you need to 'live healthier, get leaner and feel younger'
A man with black hair and blue eyes with a microphone attached wearing a brown short against a dark blue background
Can you really sleep better with Bryan Johnson’s advice? Here’s what the experts say
Woman sleeping with eye mask
People are swapping their nighttime sleep for multiple naps — but what is polyphasic sleep and is it dangerous?
A woman practising yoga in the evenings for better sleep
'I keep my phone at least 5 feet away from me' — 7 celebrities on their calming bedtime routines
A woman with red hair and a fringe, wearing a red dress sitting with a tea cup in her hands yawning as she survives off four hours sleep
Can you really function on just 4 hours sleep a night? Here's what experts say
A blonde woman wearing a blue t-shirt and pink eye mask on her forehead with messy bun sitting in bed as she stretches her arms overhead, waking up early to join the 5am club
Why you should join the 5am club and how to do it without losing sleep, according to a doctor
Latest in Sleep
Elon Musk at an event with his hands raised in the air, wearing a cap and reflective sunglasses
No, you shouldn’t follow Elon Musk’s sleep habits — here’s why
Woman in bed sleeping
I keep my sleep score in the 90s thanks to this one easy habit
Woman drinking a glass of wine in a white bed wearing pajamas in a dim lit room
Using alcohol for sleep doesn't work — experts explain why and which drinks are worse than others for your sleep
Woman sleeping with her pet dog in bed
Sharing your bed with a pet? Here's why sleep experts say that's a bad idea
a collage of sleep tech gadgets including sleep headphones, a smart ring, sleep mask, smart bed and sunrise alarm clock
Yes you can buy a better night's sleep — 5 gadgets I recommend after testing them myself
A woman with curly black hair stretches and smiles as she wakes up early on a sunny summer&#039;s morning
Waking up at night? These 5 daily habits could fix that — here's how
Latest in Opinion
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a needs to be more like the Nothing Phone 3a — here’s how
Elon Musk at an event with his hands raised in the air, wearing a cap and reflective sunglasses
No, you shouldn’t follow Elon Musk’s sleep habits — here’s why
samsung galaxy s25 edge at mwc 2025
I just saw the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge up close — and I'm not impressed
A composite image showing Skype and Microsoft Teams side by side
I used Skype for years, and Teams is a poor replacement for the video calling service that started it all
A woman hanging a small painting onto a wall alongside Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV, which is wrapped in wood-colored bezels and displaying an oil painting of flowers. Across the wall all several more pieces of artwork, emphasizing how The Frame blends into the space.
The TV as we know it is finally changing — and these designs are leading the charge
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a could beat iPhone 16e in 7 ways even Apple fanboys can’t ignore
More about sleep
Woman in bed sleeping

I keep my sleep score in the 90s thanks to this one easy habit
Woman drinking a glass of wine in a white bed wearing pajamas in a dim lit room

Using alcohol for sleep doesn't work — experts explain why and which drinks are worse than others for your sleep

Google TV Streamer

How to set up and stream with your Google TV device — 7 easy steps
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a needs to be more like the Nothing Phone 3a — here’s how
samsung galaxy s25 edge at mwc 2025
I just saw the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge up close — and I'm not impressed
Eight Sleep Pod 4 on bed with suede bed base in light bedroom with iPhone icon showing sleep metrics in Eight Sleep app
Sleeping on the Eight Sleep Pod 4 has taken my sleep score from 59 to 91 — here's how
Anthony Mackie in &quot;Synchronic&quot;
One of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers is now streaming for free — and this movie should be on your must-watch list
A composite image showing Skype and Microsoft Teams side by side
I used Skype for years, and Teams is a poor replacement for the video calling service that started it all
A woman hanging a small painting onto a wall alongside Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV, which is wrapped in wood-colored bezels and displaying an oil painting of flowers. Across the wall all several more pieces of artwork, emphasizing how The Frame blends into the space.
The TV as we know it is finally changing — and these designs are leading the charge
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a could beat iPhone 16e in 7 ways even Apple fanboys can’t ignore
Woman in bed sleeping
I keep my sleep score in the 90s thanks to this one easy habit
Gustave from Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 looking out at the Paintress&#039; monolith
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn’t quite the turn-based RPG I expected — but I can’t put it down
An iPhone 16 in hand in front of MacBook Air 13-inch M3 on table
I paired an iPhone 16 with my MacBook Air — and now I pity Android users who are missing these features