Hypersomnia is present in about 40% of young depressed adults

If you find yourself feeling sleepy in the daytime it could be related to a sleep disorder called hypersomnia.

So, what is hypersomnia? Unlike insomnia, where you struggle to sleep, hypersomnia means you need more sleep - even if you’ve had enough sleep during the night.

Of course, all of us are prone to needing a nap, now and again, especially when we’ve put a strain on our bodies during the day, or if we’ve slept badly — but if you start to feel excessively tired all the time, this could be a sign of hypersomnia.

So, what causes the sleep disorder and can it be cured? We look at the latest research and talk to sleep experts about how hypersomnia can cause havoc with your waking hours.

What is hypersomnia?

You’ve probably heard of insomnia, but hypersomnia is the opposite problem, where despite getting enough sleep at night you’re still sleepy in the daytime — meaning you fall asleep easily in the day or find it hard to stay awake.

Dr Leah Kaylor , a psychologist and sleep expert says: “Occasionally, more sleep may be required after emotionally intense events, physically strenuous events, or extended travel.

If an additional hour of rest helps you feel alert and ready to perform at your best, then that may be the right amount of sleep for your body.

“However, if you consistently sleep longer and still feel fatigued or find yourself nodding off during downtime, it could signal an underlying health issue that warrants further attention,” Dr Kaylor warns.

So, what are the symptoms of hypersomnia?

Daytime sleepiness

Oversleeping

Anxiety

Restlessness

Depression

Napping regularly throughout the day

Sleep disorders

What are the types of hypersomnia?

There are two types of hypersomnia: primary and secondary.

Primary is also known as idiopathic hypersomnia, which can be caused by a problem with your nervous system or is linked to genetics. It can also be caused by a malfunction in your sleep/wake cycle.

Secondary hypersomnia is more common and is associated with sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and mental health disorders including depression.

Neurological conditions such as Parkinson's can bring on hypersomnia, while some medications, including antihistamines, and antidepressants can also make the symptoms worse.

What causes hypersomnia?

Secondary hypersomnia can be caused by sleep disorders, such as restless leg syndrome and insomnia, which can play a big part in the symptoms, as they prevent deep, restorative sleep, making you feel tired.

They also interfere with the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, worsening hypersomnia symptoms.

“It’s tied to a loss of orexin or hypocretin,” explains Psychotherapist Jessica Fink . “This is produced in your brain and stabilizes the transition between sleep and wake.”

Hypersomnia is present in about 40% of young depressed adults

Studies have found that those with depression are more likely to experience hypersomnia, with this study from the University of Bristol finding that ‘hypersomnia is present in about 40% of young depressed adults and 10% of older patients.’

“The longer someone sleeps, the more they may feel disconnected from their surroundings and their own emotions,” Fink explains.

“This can exacerbate feelings of isolation or loneliness, creating a cycle that makes it harder to break free from depression.”

Techniques to tackle hypersomnia

There are a few lifestyle changes that can help tackle symptoms of hypersomnia, although if it is associated with an underlying condition, this should be treated first by a medical professional.

1. Put your phone away

Ever heard of blue light? This is what is emitted from your phone every day, and it can have a massive impact on your sleep, making it hard to fall asleep, and even making you more tired.

In fact, recent research by wellness brand BON CHARGE found that almost half (44%) of those aged 18-54 are now concerned about the impact of blue light from their mobile phones.

If you can, put your phone in another room an hour or two before your bedtime. Most phones also have a sleep mode or a timer, which tells you how long you’ve been scrolling.

2. Try a mood-enhancing exercise

Exercise may be the last thing on your mind if you feel sleepy, but even a short walk could help you get more quality sleep, according to this study , plus it could enhance your mood.

Behavioral activation Behavioral Activation is a type of cognitive behavioral therapy. It helps us understand how behaviors influence emotions. By identifying how certain actions lead to certain emotions, people can alter their mindset by engaging in positive behaviors.

“Exercise helps build the sleep drive which determines the amount and quality of sleep,” says Fink.

“While there is an intervention for depression that also helps with hypersomnia called behavioural activation. BA is about doing more of what makes you feel good and less of what makes you feel bad,” she explains.

“Usually the ‘what makes you feel good’ is something physically active, creative, or involving other people,” Fink continues.

“BA is also about accepting that action sometimes precedes motivation. People get stuck waiting for their motivation to kick in and never start anything.”

3. Avoid caffeine and alcohol

We’re sure you’ve heard it before, but both of these stimulants can cause havoc with your sleep.

“Caffeine stays in your system long after you've had it (up to 8-10 hours),” says Fink.

“It disrupts the build-up of something called adenosine which helps you fall asleep and get good sleep.”

She adds that having ‘one for the road’ can also be negative for your sleep: “Alcohol can help you fall asleep but the sleep you get is fragmented and completely unrefreshing.”

4. Keep to a sleep schedule

Try to have the same sleep window day in and day out. For example, going to bed at 10pm and waking up at 7am, even on the weekends.

This helps to regulate your body’s sleep patterns, signalling to the brain when it's daytime and nighttime.

Your body’s internal clock, the circadian rhythm, will also be regulated, making it easier for you to fall asleep at night and stay awake during the day.

5. Bask in daylight

If your daytime schedule allows for it, get out into daylight as soon as you wake up.

Why? It helps to regulate your circadian rhythm, your body’s 24-hour clock, which helps your body inform you of when it's time to sleep and time to wake up.



Many studies, including this study in 2019 , explain that natural morning light helps to regulate your internal clock, while evening and night light will make it harder for you to fall asleep in the evening.

When to see a doctor for hypersomnia?

Of course, some of us can use simple lifestyle habits to tackle hypersomnia, but for others it feels impossible. So, when should you see a medical professional? Fink explains that it's when your “functioning or quality of life is impacted.”

She goes on to add that hypersomnia can be misunderstood: “Mental health providers may incorrectly conceptualize sleepiness as just part of depression,” she explains.

“Medical providers can miss it too and unfortunately, it’s often seen as laziness or not caring.”

Engaging in mental health resources can be helpful, too. “Therapy or peer support programmes can provide valuable support in addressing emotional challenges that may be contributing to hypersomnia,” Dr Kaylor says.

“By identifying and addressing the underlying causes while improving sleep habits, individuals can enhance their overall well-being.”