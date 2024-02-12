Layla vs Leesa: Which hybrid mattress should you buy in the Presidents’ Day sales?

The Presidents' Day mattress sales are fast approaching, making now one of the best times to buy one of the year's best mattresses. But where to start? If you've narrowed your search down to one of the best luxury hybrid mattress, the Layla Hybrid and the Leesa Sapira Hybrid are two beds that are likely in hot contention.

Both the Layla Hybrid and Leesa Sapira Hybrid are both luxury hybrid models, made from a combination of foams and coils. But these are very different mattresses, so this in-depth Layla vs Leesa comparison piece will help you decide which of the mattresses is right for you.

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid makes an appearance on our best mattress of 2024 guide but, at full MSRP, you’ll pay more for it than the Layla Hybrid. But, as with most of the top mattress brands, there’s nearly always a sale or offer to be had and right now you’ll find both mattresses discounted to $1,499 for a queen, along with two free pillows as part of early Presidents’ Day mattress sales .

We’ve reviewed both mattresses and you can read our Layla Hybrid mattress review and Leesa Saphira Hybrid mattress review for more in-depth analysis and test data. But if you’re not sure which mattress is right for you and your sleep, this head-to-head comparison should help you to make a decision. Let's get started.

Layla Hybrid vs Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Layla Hybrid Leesa Sapira Hybrid Type: Hybrid Hybrid Layers: 7 6 Firmness: 4-4.5, 6.5-7 6 Height: 13" 11" Warranty: 120 nights 100 Price: From $1,299 From $1,349

Layla Hybrid vs Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress: Price & trial

The Layla Hybrid is often reduced by $200, plus you'll get two free pillows

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid currently has 25% off, also with two free pillows

Both mattresses come with a 10-year warranty and free shipping

Both the Layla and the Leesa are premium mattresses, but evergreen discounts take them down to the very top end of the upper mid-range price bracket. You can pretty much ignore MSRP on both, as you’ll find regular sales and discounts throughout the year.

The Layla normally has $200 off the mattress, and you’ll always get two free pillows included with your purchase. On the rare occasion that there isn’t an offer on when you’re looking to buy, it is worth hanging out for a mattress sale as they are pretty frequent.

As with the Layla, there’s almost always an offer on the Leesa. We generally see tiered discounts off the MSRP – currently there’s 25% off each mattress size and you’ll also get two free pillows. You can find Leesa mattresses at a range of third-party retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, and Target, but we would recommend buying directly from Leesa for smoother aftercare.

In addition to price we also need to look at the length of mattress trials , mattress warranties and the type of shipping. Both mattresses come with free shipping and a 10-year warranty, but you’ll get 120 nights to try out the mattress with the Layla, compared to 100 with the Leesa.

Here’s how prices compare if you’re paying full MSRP:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Layla Hybrid Leesa Sapira Hybrid Twin MSRP: $1,299 $1,349 Twin XL MSRP: $1,399 $1,399 Full MSRP: $1,599 $1,699 Queen MSRP: $1,699 $1,999 King MSRP: $1,899 $2,299 Cal king MSRP: $1,899 $2,299

Layla vs Leesa price winner: It’s a draw

Although the Leesa is more expensive than the Layla at full MSRP, regular sales and offers tend to even them out. Currently you’ll pay $1,499 for a queen size from either brand. There’s free shipping and a 10-year warranty with both and the extra 20 nights to test the Layla is a marginal difference.

Layla Hybrid vs Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress: Design

The Layla is 13” thick and is flippable with a soft and firm side

The Leesa is 11” thick and comes in one firmness option

Both mattresses are hybrids and are crafted from coils and foam

The Layla Hybrid is a flippable mattress, with a different firmness rating on each side — one side provides a soft, plush sleep surface but flipping the mattress over means you'll have a firmer sleep surface. The Layla Hybrid is made up of seven layers (counting the cover on both sides) and is 13 inches thick. The support core is made up of 6 inch pocketed coils to maximize motion control, with 14 gauge coils and two rows of 16 gauge coils on the perimeter for extra support.

(Image credit: Layla)

If you’ve chosen the firm side of the mattress, you find a 1.5 inch layer of polyfoam above the coils to promote airflow, followed by a 1 inch firm layer of memory foam made of copper gel. This is an antimicrobial material that amplifies cooling properties.

On the soft side you’ll find the exact same layers of foam above the coils, but these layers are 2 inches and 2.5 inches thick respectively. The thicker layers of foam provide a softer feel and more sinkage into the mattress. All the foams are a CertiPUR-US certified meaning that the materials meet certain standards for emissions. The zippable mattress cover has two handles on each side for easy flipping, although Layla recommend getting dry cleaned as opposed to washing it.

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is made up of six layers and is 11 inches thick. The mattress starts with a breathable cover made of ultra-fine viscose and plant-based rayon, which sits on a 1.5 inch layer of comfort foam, with air channels to avoid overheating and provide some body contouring.

Next up is a 1.5 inch memory foam recovery layer for further contouring and pressure relief. A 1 inch transition foam layer sists on top of a 6 inch responsive support layer with over 1,000 pocket springs to minimize motion transfer. All of this sits on a 1 inch base layer for stability and support. Again, all materials are CertiPUR-US certified. The Leesa also uses dense foams, which are of higher-quality and more durable.

Layla vs Leesa materials & design winner: Leesa

Both mattresses are made from high-quality materials, but the Leesa’s foams are denser and more durable, meaning you should get more life out of the mattress, along with less sagging from the foams.

Layla Hybrid vs Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress: Comfort & support

The Layla has two sides - a medium firm/firm and a medium-soft side

The Leesa is a medium to medium firm with a rating of 6 out of 10

Neither mattress is supportive enough for heavier bodies

As already mentioned, the Layla is flippable, which gives you the choice of either a firm or soft side. Our testers felt that the firm side slept more like a medium firm (around 6.5 out of10 on the firmness scale), giving a lot of support and pressure relief around the lumbar region when they slept on their backs. There was also some contouring around the hips. This side is also firm enough for light to average weight stomach sleepers, who should feel support with their spine kept in alignment.

The softer side of the mattress is ideally suited for side sleepers, providing plenty of cushioning around the shoulders and hips. Our back sleepers also found this side comfortable, although you will obviously sink in more to the softer foams. The Layla also has extremely good motion isolation on both sides, making it a great choice for couples.

The Leesa is rated as a medium to medium firm mattress, although our testers felt it slept as a medium (rating it at 6 out of10 for firmness). There’s mild contouring to your body shape, but you won’t sink into this mattress as it’s got a bit of bounce. Top layers spring back into place very quickly when weight is removed from the mattress.

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

Like the best mattresses for side sleepers, the Leesa has plenty of support and comfort at the shoulders and hips, preventing any pressure from building up. Back sleepers should also find this mattress comfortable, with plenty of support at the lower back. Stomach sleepers will find this mattress too soft however, with too much sinkage around the hips throwing the spine out of alignment. Again, motion isolation on the Leesa is exceptional, but edge support is a little disappointing.

Layla vs Leesa comfort & support winner: Layla

Again, these are both great mattresses that provide plenty of support and pressure relief. However, we think the Layla just has the edge with its choice of sides and the ability to flip the mattress to meet your desired firmness rating.

Layla Hybrid vs Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress: Temperature control

Both mattresses have been designed to help with temperature regulation

The Layla has copper-infused memory foam for cooling

The Leesa has a breathable cover and a cooling comfort foam layer

Layla’s mattress is designed with cooling elements to help with temperature regulation on each layer. The cover has a blend of materials to complement breathability and the top layer of memory foam is infused with copper, known for its cooling properties. The polyfoam layer has deep channels to prevent heat from being trapped and the pocketed coil layer encourages airflow. Our tester does sleep hot from time to time and never overheated on the Layla mattress.

The Leesa’s cover is breathable and feels cool to the touch, with a layer of comfort foam punctuated with air channels below it. Again, the coil layer below helps to promote airflow. Most sleepers should find the Leesa pleasant to sleep on, but our tester who sleeps hot did find that they overheated several times during the testing period. However, this was during the height of a Californian summer.

(Image credit: Layla)

Layla vs Leesa temperature regulation winner: It’s a draw

For most average sleepers, both of these mattresses will do a good job of keeping them cool and comfortable overnight. However, if you are a very hot sleeper, we’d recommend that you invest in one of our best cooling mattresses suggestions to stay comfortable throughout the night.

Layla Hybrid vs Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Layla Hybrid mattress if...

✅ You’re not sure what firmness you want: The flippable design of the Layla gives you the chance to try out two very different firmness ratings, so you can decide which ones best suits your sleeping style and feels most comfortable.

✅ You want excellent edge support: The Layla Hybrid has incredibly good edge support, allowing sleepers to spread out across the whole mattress, along with sitting on the edge of the bed securely.

✅ You’re a combination sleeper: It’s easy to change position on the Layla, even on the softer side, as you won’t sink into this mattress. The pocketed coils also make movement easy.

Buy the Leesa Sapira Hybrid if...

✅ You share your bed with a restless partner: Motion isolation on the Leesa is exceptional, meaning you’re not going to be disturbed by a partner moving about through the night.

✅ You sleep on your back or side: The Leesa is particularly suited to these sleeping positions, offering excellent lumbar support and keeping the spine aligned at all times.

✅ You want a durable mattress: The dense, high-quality foams in the Leesa mean that this is a mattress which will have a long lifespan, with less sagging in the foams than you’d see on cheaper models.